Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Oct 09 - 05:30 PM | Tue Oct 10 - 11:55 AM

After Further Review: How Did the Offense Get to This Point, and Where Do the Patriots Go From Here?

Patriots look to move forward after Saints shutout

Statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Frustrating Loss to the Saints in Week 5

5 Keys from Patriots shutout loss to Saints

Bill Belichick 10/8: "Need to do better than that"

Game Notes: CB J.C. Jackson makes his return to the Patriots

Saints vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 5

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/8

New Orleans Saints Postgame Quotes 10/8

Mac Jones 10/8: "Have to improve in all areas"

Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski inspired by teenager Jake Drake, who served as Keeper of the Light for Crucial Catch game

David Andrews 10/8: "Wasn't good enough"

Hunter Henry 10/8: "Not how we want to play football"

Mac Jones finds Demario Douglas for 24-yard gain

Ja'Whaun Bentley swarms Derek Carr for third-down sack

Week 5 Inactives: Patriots vs. Saints

Inactive Analysis: Patriots CBs J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones Officially Active for Sunday's Game vs. Saints 

How to Watch/Listen: Saints at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Activate OL Riley Reiff, Elevate DL Jeremiah Pharms in a Series of Roster Moves for Sunday's Game vs. Saints

News Blitz 2/19: Searching for offensive linemen

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Feb 19, 2016 at 03:08 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

With the NFL Scouting Combine on tap in Indianapolis next week, teams are poring over reports and watching tape of all of the college prospects. One area that ESPN.com is particularly interested in is the offensive line, which according to this report is a position that many teams are having a tough time filling.

That's one reason, the report asserts, that many quarterbacks today are getting rid of the ball quicker than ever.

Wide receiver is an area some believe the Patriots might be looking to upgrade, whether through the draft or via free agency, and Foxsports.com reports the the Bengals likely won’t be re-signing free agent-to-be Mohamed Sanu. Like many Rutgers products, Sanu could be on the Patriots radar.

If the Patriots do indeed draft a receiver, NESN.com believes he will most likely be smaller and more athletic based on the team's history. WEEI.com takes a look at the team’s current crop of receivers.

MassLive.com continues its look at the Patriots roster and breaks down the specialists. They also wonder what the better strategy is, drafting a running back or signing one in free agency.

Finally, according to

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pregame Primer: Everything you need to know before Saints-Patriots

The New England Patriots will host the Saints in Week 5 with hopes to get back in the win column. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup with New Orleans.
news

Pregame Primer: Everything you need to know before Patriots-Cowboys 

The New England Patriots travel to Dallas in Week 4 in hopes of climbing to .500 on the season. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup against the Cowboys.
news

Abbey Thistle, arguably the busiest Patriots employee on game day, showcases new video board on 'The Today Show'

'It's truly just conducting an orchestra.'
news

Pregame Primer: Everything to know before Dolphins-Patriots

The New England Patriots have turned the page. Get up to speed on everything you need to know before the Miami Dolphins travel to Gillette Stadium.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/27: Training camp starts tomorrow 

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/26: What to expect during training camp

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Which rookies will make the biggest impact?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Patrick Chung has high hopes for Kyle Dugger

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: Patriots special teams could have a big year again

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/19: Stephon Gilmore is still the biggest offseason question

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/16: Dont'a Hightower's return is big for the Pats defense

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/13: What will the Patriots backfield look like?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

After Further Review: How Did the Offense Get to This Point, and Where Do the Patriots Go From Here?

Patriots host German men's national soccer team at Gillette Stadium ahead of international friendly vs. United States

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/9

Patriots look to move forward after Saints shutout

Statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Frustrating Loss to the Saints in Week 5

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 10/9: "We need to do a better job in every area"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, October 9, 2023.

Bill Belichick 10/8: "Need to do better than that"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Mac Jones 10/8: "Have to improve in all areas"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 10/8: "We have to keep moving forward"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Saints vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 5

Watch the New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots highlights during Week 5 of the 2023 season.

Hunter Henry 10/8: "Not how we want to play football"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Sunday, October 8, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising