News Blitz 2/19: Searching for offensive linemen

With the NFL Scouting Combine on tap in Indianapolis next week, teams are poring over reports and watching tape of all of the college prospects. One area that ESPN.com is particularly interested in is the offensive line, which according to this report is a position that many teams are having a tough time filling.

That's one reason, the report asserts, that many quarterbacks today are getting rid of the ball quicker than ever.

Wide receiver is an area some believe the Patriots might be looking to upgrade, whether through the draft or via free agency, and Foxsports.com reports the the Bengals likely won’t be re-signing free agent-to-be Mohamed Sanu. Like many Rutgers products, Sanu could be on the Patriots radar.