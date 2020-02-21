News Blitz 2/21: CBA proposal analysis, projecting free agent landing spots

Bernd Buchmasser of Pats Pulpit takes a look at some recently released players that could fit the Patriots plans. Names include Jordan Reed, Damon Harrison, Nigel Bradham and Vic Beasley. The Pulpit also relays that it doesn't look like the Patriots can expect any resolution to their Antonio Brown cap situation before the new league year which could possibly open up $12.6 million in cap space.

With the NFL owners signing off on the latest CBA proposal, we now wait to see how the player reps vote. Tom E. Curran breaks down why a new CBA could be helpful when it comes to re-signing Tom Brady. Curran and colleague Phil Perry also debate whether the Patriots have enough on their roster to even convince Brady to stay.

Greg Bedard thinks the players should turn this CBA proposal down and go for a much better deal.

Andy Hart of WEEI relays that Jeff Darlington thinks it's more probably than not that Brady leaves the Patriots. See video below... Andy also takes a look at the Patriots defensive line that could look a lot different in 2020.