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News Blitz 2/4: Big win to big parade

In today's edition of the Patriots.com News Blitz we take a tour of the Patriots news around the web, including looks back on the big game as well as some details of today's celebratory parade in Boston.

Feb 04, 2015 at 12:36 AM
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Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

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It's hump day, but that doesn't mean the analysis and celebrations of New England's fourth Super Bowl title are going downhill.

In fact the breakdowns of the big game continue to go strong, while there are is also plenty of coverage of the offseason kicking off with a big parade in Boston.

The Boston Globe ramps up on Wednesday with a story breaking down how New England’s smaller receivers came up big in the Super Bowl win. Elsewhere, Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy goes about ranking Boston’s nine sports titles since 2001.

The Globe notebook details the retirement of New England special teams coach Scott O’Brien as well as giving a glimpse of fans at the Wednesday morning parade through the streets of Boston.

ESPNBoston.com begins the process of the offseason with a report card looking back on the Patriots 2014 campaign. The site also passes along Bill Belichick’s comments defending Seattle coach Pete Carroll’s decisions late in the Super Bowl, as well as his own choice not to call a late timeout on defense with the game on the line.

WEEI.com columnist John Tomase also takes on the task of ranking Boston’s pro sports titles from the last 15 years. WEEI looks deeper into the life of sudden Super Bowl star Malcolm Butler.

New England's never a team to rest on its success, so CSNNE.com plows ahead to the offseason with five questions the Patriots must answer this spring. Patriots start fullback James Develin tells the site that though the celebratory parade was delayed a day by snow, it was going to take place “come hell or high water.”

Finally, rather than ranking titles, CSNNE.com’s Michael Felger ranks the championship plays to remember in New England sports lore.

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