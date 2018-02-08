News Blitz 2/8: More McDaniels aftermath

McDaniels' agent reportedly severed ties with him in a disagreement over the coach's choice, and reaction keeps pouring in from all over the NFL map. As you might expect, folks aren't too happy in Indianapolis. Colts GM Chris Ballard held a press conference Wednesday and declared “the rivalry is back on” with the Patriots. NBCSportsBoston.com offers a succinct recap of Ballard's remarks about McDaniels. Boston.com provides a sampling of what Indy media are saying about the McDaniels developments, and it's not pretty.