Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Fri Dec 08 - 01:00 AM | Mon Dec 11 - 07:25 AM

Thrilling Cadet Win Caps off Successful 124th Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium

Coach Bill Belichick Makes His Army-Navy Pick on ESPN's College GameDay

Coach Bill Belichick on ESPN's College GameDay | Full Interview

Robert Kraft discusses Army-Navy Game on ESPN's College GameDay

Robert Kraft Holds Special Hanukkah Candle Lighting Ceremony with Representatives from Army and Navy

Patriots All Access: Live from the Army-Navy Gala

Locker Room Celebration Following Win over the Steelers

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offense, Bailey Zappe in Win Over the Steelers in Week 14

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona explain gravity of Army-Navy game: 'I've seen a lot of big games, but this is special'

3 Standout Offensive Performances from Pats Win in Pittsburgh

Inside the Locker Room: Matthew Slater Breaks down the Team After the Win over the Steelers

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Big Win Over the Steelers in Week 14

7 Keys from Patriots win over Steelers

Head Coach Bill Belichick 12/7: "Our guys really stepped up"

Bailey Zappe 12/7: "To be able to have the game we had was awesome"

JuJu Smith-Schuster 12/7: "I saw a very confident quarterback zipping it around"

Ezekiel Elliott discusses Pats' win over Steelers with Mike Garafolo

Game Notes: Coach Bill Belichick moves past George Halas for sole possession of second with 507 games coached

Patriots at Steelers Highlights | NFL Week 14

Bailey Zappe's best plays from win over the Steelers

News Blitz 2/8: More McDaniels aftermath

A roundup of Patriots news

Feb 08, 2018 at 03:48 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

Josh McDaniels' decision to remain as New England's offensive coordinator, rather than take the Colts' head coaching job, continues to dominate NFL headlines.

McDaniels' agent reportedly severed ties with him in a disagreement over the coach's choice, and reaction keeps pouring in from all over the NFL map. As you might expect, folks aren't too happy in Indianapolis. Colts GM Chris Ballard held a press conference Wednesday and declared “the rivalry is back on” with the Patriots. NBCSportsBoston.com offers a succinct recap of Ballard's remarks about McDaniels. Boston.com provides a sampling of what Indy media are saying about the McDaniels developments, and it's not pretty.

Back here in New England, meanwhile, an ESPN blog post suggests McDaniels’ return could extend the coaching life of Bill Belichick.

A WEEI.com column asserts that McDaniels was convinced to stay put in order to save QB Tom Brady.

Elsewhere, former Patriots DC Matt Patricia has been formally introduced as the new Detroit Lions boss. The MassLive blog recaps his press conference. And it seems New England won’t be luring a Belichick friend to the coaching staff, as *The Providence Journal *explains.

As for actual on-field stories, *The Boston Globe* and *Boston Herald *provide examinations of the Patriots' upcoming offseason and potential moves New England might make.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pregame Primer: Everything you need to know before Saints-Patriots

The New England Patriots will host the Saints in Week 5 with hopes to get back in the win column. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup with New Orleans.
news

Pregame Primer: Everything you need to know before Patriots-Cowboys 

The New England Patriots travel to Dallas in Week 4 in hopes of climbing to .500 on the season. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup against the Cowboys.
news

Abbey Thistle, arguably the busiest Patriots employee on game day, showcases new video board on 'The Today Show'

'It's truly just conducting an orchestra.'
news

Pregame Primer: Everything to know before Dolphins-Patriots

The New England Patriots have turned the page. Get up to speed on everything you need to know before the Miami Dolphins travel to Gillette Stadium.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/27: Training camp starts tomorrow 

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/26: What to expect during training camp

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Which rookies will make the biggest impact?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Patrick Chung has high hopes for Kyle Dugger

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: Patriots special teams could have a big year again

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/19: Stephon Gilmore is still the biggest offseason question

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/16: Dont'a Hightower's return is big for the Pats defense

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/13: What will the Patriots backfield look like?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Thrilling Cadet Win Caps off Successful 124th Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium

124th Army-Navy Game Arrives at Gillette Stadium

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona explain gravity of Army-Navy game: 'I've seen a lot of big games, but this is special'

Gillette Stadium Will Host the 2023 Army-Navy Game Presented by USAA for the First Time Ever This Saturday, Dec. 9

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offense, Bailey Zappe in Win Over the Steelers in Week 14

Patriots Claim LB Christian Elliss Off Waivers, Release RB Ty Montgomery II

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Coach Bill Belichick on ESPN's College GameDay | Full Interview

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick joins ESPN's College GameDay ahead of the 2023 Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium to discuss the history and importance of the game as well as his prediction.

Robert Kraft Holds Special Hanukkah Candle Lighting Ceremony with Representatives from Army and Navy

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft was joined by representatives from Army and Navy for a special Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony in the Super Bowl Trophy room at Gillette Stadium to kick off the pregame festivities for Saturday's Army-Navy game.

Coach Bill Belichick Makes His Army-Navy Pick on ESPN's College GameDay

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick joined ESPN's College GameDay to make his pick on this year's Army-Navy game being hosted at Gillette Stadium.

Coach Bill Belichick Discusses the History and Importance of Army-Navy Game on ESPN's College GameDay

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick joined ESPN's College GameDay and talked about the history and importance of the Army-Navy game.

Robert Kraft discusses Army-Navy Game on ESPN's College GameDay

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft joined ESPN's College GameDay to discuss the Army-Navy game being played at Gillette Stadium and the success of the New England Patriots over the years,

Patriots Players Make Their Picks for Army-Navy Game

Watch as Patriots players make their picks on who will win Saturday's Army-Navy game.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising