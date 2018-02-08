News Blitz 2/8: More McDaniels aftermath

Josh McDaniels' decision to remain as New England's offensive coordinator, rather than take the Colts' head coaching job, continues to dominate NFL headlines.
McDaniels' agent reportedly severed ties with him in a disagreement over the coach's choice, and reaction keeps pouring in from all over the NFL map. As you might expect, folks aren't too happy in Indianapolis. Colts GM Chris Ballard held a press conference Wednesday and declared “the rivalry is back on” with the Patriots. NBCSportsBoston.com offers a succinct recap of Ballard's remarks about McDaniels. Boston.com provides a sampling of what Indy media are saying about the McDaniels developments, and it's not pretty.
Back here in New England, meanwhile, an ESPN blog post suggests McDaniels’ return could extend the coaching life of Bill Belichick.
A WEEI.com column asserts that McDaniels was convinced to stay put in order to save QB Tom Brady.
Elsewhere, former Patriots DC Matt Patricia has been formally introduced as the new Detroit Lions boss. The MassLive blog recaps his press conference. And it seems New England won’t be luring a Belichick friend to the coaching staff, as *The Providence Journal *explains.
As for actual on-field stories, *The Boston Globe* and *Boston Herald *provide examinations of the Patriots' upcoming offseason and potential moves New England might make.