News Blitz 3/23: BB's youthful secret

"The biggest elephant in the room is Malcolm Butler," the writer asserts. "The Pro Bowl cornerback and restricted free agent had a visit with the New Orleans Saints last week where the two sides reportedly talked about a contract. Butler left without a deal, but that wasn't a surprise since the situation isn't going to come to an easy resolution."

Of course, there's also next month's NFL Draft. The Patriots are busy preparing for that, including sending a couple of scouts to get a first-hand look at a local prospect, as the MassLive blog reports.

New England also has a private workout scheduled with an unheralded linebacker prospect in the Midwest, according to a CSNNE.com story.