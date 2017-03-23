Official website of the New England Patriots

News Blitz 3/23: BB's youthful secret

Mar 23, 2017 at 04:07 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

Bill Belichick turns 65 next month. Yet, the Patriots' head coach still seems enthusiastic about his job, even after decades in the business.

What's the secret to Belichick's youthful vigor?

"I enjoy working with young people. That certainly keeps me young, even though the gap's widening," he told Mike Krzyzewski on the Duke basketball coach's radio show this week. ESPN's blog provides a full account of the conversation between coaching greats.

Belichick and the Patriots are not yet done, of course, with the teambuilding period of this offseason, even though it currently seems like the free agent signing period has slowed down a bit. A Providence Journal column declares that there's still plenty of Patriots activity awaiting us in the coming days.

"The biggest elephant in the room is Malcolm Butler," the writer asserts. "The Pro Bowl cornerback and restricted free agent had a visit with the New Orleans Saints last week where the two sides reportedly talked about a contract. Butler left without a deal, but that wasn't a surprise since the situation isn't going to come to an easy resolution."

Of course, there's also next month's NFL Draft. The Patriots are busy preparing for that, including sending a couple of scouts to get a first-hand look at a local prospect, as the MassLive blog reports.

New England also has a private workout scheduled with an unheralded linebacker prospect in the Midwest, according to a CSNNE.com story.

Finally today, on WEEI.com, you'll find an opinion piece urging fans to appreciate a couple of 2016 Patriots players who won't be back for the upcoming season.

