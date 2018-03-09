Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots at Bills: 10 Vital Matchups to Watch

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Future, Keys to Victory vs. the Bills in Week 17

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Throwback: New England Patriots defeat Buffalo Bills in 2008 'Wind Game'

Player Poll: Which teammate has the best restaurant recommendations?

Patriots Place RB Rhamondre Stevenson on Injured Reserve; Sign TE La'Michael Pettway to the Practice Squad

Rodney Harrison named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

Week 17 Injury Report: Patriots at Bills

Sights and Sounds: Week 16 vs. Denver Broncos

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays from the Win over the Broncos

Bailey Zappe 12/27: "It's going to be fun to get out there and play against that great team"

Coach Bill Belichick on the Buffalo Bills: "Big challenge for us this week"

Experience Helping Mack Wilson Grow into Pass-Rushing Role for Patriots

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

NFL Notes: Some Pats fans not happy with Santa

Patriots Mailbag: Draft plans, QB thoughts and more

Locker Room Celebration: Matthew Slater's Huddle Break Down, Coach Belichick's Speech and More

After Further Review: Breaking Down Bailey Zappe, Christian Barmore and More From the Patriots Win Over the Broncos

Resilient Patriots Playmakers Come Through in Clutch vs. Broncos

News Blitz 3/9: Another missed trade opportunity?

Today’s Patriots.com News Blitz brings word New England missed out another trade for a veteran defender.

Mar 09, 2018 at 02:52 AM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

A day after the Patriots reportedly missed out on a possible trade for defensive end Michael Bennett, New England apparently lost out on a chance to bring a Pro Bowl cornerback back to Foxborough.

The Boston Globe passes along a report that the Patriots and Broncos came to an impasse on a possible trade for Aqib Talib, who was then traded to the Rams. The* Globe* has word that the Bennett brothers had hopes of playing together in New England, before Martellus was released and Michael got traded from the Seahawks to the Eagles. The* Globe also notes that Tom Brady got his head shaved for charity. The *Globe Patriots notebook details special teamer Brandon King re-signing with New England prior to the start of free agency.

The Boston Herald also notes Brady’s charitable haircut. The* Herald *notes the King extension.

The Providence Journal's positional breakdowns writes about the linebacker position struggling without an injured Dont’a Hightower.

ESPNBoston.com writes that before he was traded to LA, Talib was indeed open to a return to New England. ESPNBoston.com says King's new contract “highlights challenging dynamic for restricted FAs.”

ESPN says Brady’s buzz cut helped raise $6.5 million for Dana-Farber.

WEEI.com says the Patriots dynasty is “reaffirmed” by the “turmoil” going on in Seattle.

WEEI.com writes that former New England offensive lineman Ryan O'Callaghan would have been scared if asked about his sexual orientation at the NFL Combine. "I played football as a cover for being gay, and I thought that kind of stuff would have never gotten asked in the NFL. I always assumed the coaches would just assume everyone was straight.”

NBCSports.com thinks an Eagles linebacker might fit the Patriots needs at the position in free agency.

NFL.com has the free agency needs of every AFC team, with the Patriots holes including tackle, pass rusher and middle linebacker.

NESN.com's mailbag has a theory as to why tight end Rob Gronkowski might be threatening retirement.

