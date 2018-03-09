News Blitz 3/9: Another missed trade opportunity?

A day after the Patriots reportedly missed out on a possible trade for defensive end Michael Bennett, New England apparently lost out on a chance to bring a Pro Bowl cornerback back to Foxborough.

The Boston Herald also notes Brady’s charitable haircut. The* Herald *notes the King extension.

The Providence Journal's positional breakdowns writes about the linebacker position struggling without an injured Dont’a Hightower.

WEEI.com writes that former New England offensive lineman Ryan O'Callaghan would have been scared if asked about his sexual orientation at the NFL Combine. "I played football as a cover for being gay, and I thought that kind of stuff would have never gotten asked in the NFL. I always assumed the coaches would just assume everyone was straight.”

NBCSports.com thinks an Eagles linebacker might fit the Patriots needs at the position in free agency.

NFL.com has the free agency needs of every AFC team, with the Patriots holes including tackle, pass rusher and middle linebacker.