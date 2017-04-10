Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Oct 10 - 06:00 PM | Mon Oct 11 - 08:55 AM

Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

4 Keys from Patriots win over Texans

Mac Jones 10/10: "Sometimes you just have to find a way to win"

Bill Belichick 10/10: "We battled and played better situational football"

Game Notes: Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots

NFL Week 5: Full highlights from Patriots - Texans

Nick Folk drills 21-yard game-winning FG

Hunter Henry hauls in a 13-yard Touchdown vs. Houston Texans

Mac Jones' improv shovel pass nets Hunter Henry first-down passage

Matthew Judon's second sack of the drive ends Texans' TD chances

Jonnu Smith makes 24-yard grab despite personal foul from Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Damien Harris powers through Texans' defender for TD

Kendrick Bourne dodges pursuit on 15-yard catch and run

Kendrick Bourne storms through Texans via end around

Inactive Analysis: Bentley, Stevenson back; Collins in 

Week 5 Inactives: Patriots at Texans

Game Day Roster Update: O-line, Secondary ailing 

Patriots All Access: Texans Preview

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Notebook: Collins grateful to be back in New England

News Blitz 4/10: Latest Blount, Sherman rumors

Apr 10, 2017 at 03:47 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

With the NFL Draft just two-and-a-half weeks away, much of the Patriots news today is draft-centric. However, we'll begin with some veteran news. First, LeGarrette Blount.

According to CSNNE.com, the Patriots have offered the free-agent Blount a new contract to return to New England's backfield. No word yet, however, if the running back plans to sign.

And as noted in this space on Friday, it appears there's less smoke surrounding Richard Sherman and the Patriots. ESPN is the latest outlet to declare that New England isn't interested in pursuing the Seahawks cornerback any longer.

"Bill Belichick and Co. did their due diligence on Sherman leading up to free agency, when they knew they'd be active in the cornerback market," the story asserts. "So if the Patriots and Seahawks had a conversation on the topic, it would make sense. But that, if anything, would have been part of the information-gathering process as they explored all cornerback opportunities before signing free agent Stephon Gilmore to a five-year, $65 million deal. The Patriots aren't expected topursue Sherman."

Meanwhile, wide receiver Chris Hogan went back to his lacrosse roots over the weekend… albeit briefly. Hogan signed a pro contract with a local lacrosse team, although it was purely ceremonial in nature.

"When I am around the sport I definitely miss it," Hogan admitted in a WEEI.com story. "I have a lot of fun following Penn State, my former school. They are having a great year this year so it is fun to follow them. When I am not around it I don't miss it as much, but when I do get around here and I see these guys throwing the ball around I definitely miss it a little bit."

With respect to the draft, New England still has no picks in the first two rounds, meaning pick 72 in the third round is the first scheduled selection for the Patriots as things stand. With that in mind, at least one local news org is speculating on who might be of interest to Bill Belichick's crew. On the MassLive blog, you'll find a mock draft in which the Patriots choose a pass rusher at 72.

There are also a couple of different articles about a New England college receiver who's draft-eligible this year, and he's being compared to not one, but two current Patriots wideouts, including the aforementioned Hogan.

"I always loved football. I didn't love lacrosse," UNH star Dalton Crossan told ESPN. "Obviously, [Chris Hogan] is a guy I love to get compared to because of how well he's doing and how successful he's been, especially this season."

"I think a lot of people have been comparing me to guys like Julian Edelman," Crossan added in a NESN.com story. "I feel like I'm very similar to Julian Edelman, but I can also run the ball out of the backfield. I think I'm a little bit bigger than he is weight-wise, and obviously, I'm very comfortable doing a lot of running back stuff, whether it's picking up a blitz or running off-tackle, running outside, whatever it is. But then I also can line up in the slot and have great hands and do all that type of stuff too."

Finally, we're hearing that preseason opponents will be announced today for all 32 NFL clubs. That means the full NFL schedule is nearly ready to be released.

You can enter a patriots.com contest to guess who will visit Foxborough for New England's 2017 regular season opener. And if you need help deciding, the Boston Herald has a fun piece today analyzing which opponents have the best chance of being selected for the honor.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/27: Training camp starts tomorrow 

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/26: What to expect during training camp

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Which rookies will make the biggest impact?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Patrick Chung has high hopes for Kyle Dugger

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: Patriots special teams could have a big year again

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/19: Stephon Gilmore is still the biggest offseason question

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/16: Dont'a Hightower's return is big for the Pats defense

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/13: What will the Patriots backfield look like?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: J.C. Jackson has high expectations for 2021

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/7: How much longer does N'Keal Harry have in New England?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/6: What we learned about the Patriots rookies this summer

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/2: Lawrence Guy's diet has prolonged his career

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

4 Keys from Patriots win over Texans

Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

Game Notes: Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots

Nick Folk uses 'Top Gun' to explain bouncing back after missing field goal in Week 4

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Texans Week 5

Inactive Analysis: Bentley, Stevenson back; Collins in 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

What Went Right: Patriots complete the comeback

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 25-22 victory against the Houston Texans.

Press Pass: Patriots react to 25-22 win

Patriots players Mac Jones, Matt Judon, Jamie Collins and others address the media following the week 5 victory against the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Mac Jones 10/10: "Sometimes you just have to find a way to win"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Bill Belichick 10/10: "We battled and played better situational football"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/10: "It felt great to get back out there with my team"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Matt Judon 10/10: "We came together as a team"

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising