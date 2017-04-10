News Blitz 4/10: Latest Blount, Sherman rumors

"When I am around the sport I definitely miss it," Hogan admitted in a WEEI.com story. "I have a lot of fun following Penn State, my former school. They are having a great year this year so it is fun to follow them. When I am not around it I don't miss it as much, but when I do get around here and I see these guys throwing the ball around I definitely miss it a little bit."

With respect to the draft, New England still has no picks in the first two rounds, meaning pick 72 in the third round is the first scheduled selection for the Patriots as things stand. With that in mind, at least one local news org is speculating on who might be of interest to Bill Belichick's crew. On the MassLive blog, you'll find a mock draft in which the Patriots choose a pass rusher at 72.

There are also a couple of different articles about a New England college receiver who's draft-eligible this year, and he's being compared to not one, but two current Patriots wideouts, including the aforementioned Hogan.

"I always loved football. I didn't love lacrosse," UNH star Dalton Crossan told ESPN. "Obviously, [Chris Hogan] is a guy I love to get compared to because of how well he's doing and how successful he's been, especially this season."

"I think a lot of people have been comparing me to guys like Julian Edelman," Crossan added in a NESN.com story. "I feel like I'm very similar to Julian Edelman, but I can also run the ball out of the backfield. I think I'm a little bit bigger than he is weight-wise, and obviously, I'm very comfortable doing a lot of running back stuff, whether it's picking up a blitz or running off-tackle, running outside, whatever it is. But then I also can line up in the slot and have great hands and do all that type of stuff too."

Finally, we're hearing that preseason opponents will be announced today for all 32 NFL clubs. That means the full NFL schedule is nearly ready to be released.