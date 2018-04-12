News Blitz 4/12: Draft news heats up

Exactly two weeks from today, the 2018 NFL Draft kicks off. The closer we get, the more draft-related news items we're finding in relation to the Patriots. Much of it involves quarterbacks of potential interest to New England.

An unnamed "source" tells a Bleacher Report NFL scribe that New England is "the team most interested in [Louisville QB Lamar] Jackson."

Western Kentucky QB Mike White, meanwhile, told a nation radio broadcast that he met privately with the Patriots recently.

https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNFL/status/984125249989107714

The Boston Sports Journal website takes a closer look at an under-the-radar passer whom the Patriots might like.

It's not all about QBs, though, as *The Providence Journal *looks at potential draft replacements for LT Nate Solder.

Elsewhere today, an ESPN blog post looks at Patriots pass rush options for 2018 who are already on the roster.

Still on the comeback trail, WR Julian Edelman posted a social media update on his progress as he continues rehabbing his right knee. NBCSportsBoston.com shares it.

We also hear from Edelman's position teammate, newcomer Cordarrelle Patterson.

"I went up there the day after I got traded, and just talked to Josh McDaniels, the offensive coordinator] about, **[‘What am I good at? And how can I help the offense?'”** Patterson said during an NFL Network appearance, which the Boston Herald recaps. "And I just basically told him, put me on the field. It'll take care of itself.