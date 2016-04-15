News Blitz 4/15: Patriots schedule released

Despite the fact that each has known the identity of its opponents for months, the NFL's annual announcing of the official schedule always generates plenty of excitement. That was the case Thursday night when the league unveiled the 2016 dates and times.

The preseason dates were also announced.

Despite many predictions to the contrary, Dominique Easley went through the waiver process unclaimed on Thursday.

New Patriots linebacker Shea McClellin says he’s more comfortable rushing the passer.

The Patriots re-signed running back Tyler Gaffney just three days after releasing him and ESPNBoston.com tries to figure out why.

There was a huge trade in the NFL on Thursday involving the Rams and the Titans and the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. CSNNE.com says the league is the big winner in this blockbuster deal.