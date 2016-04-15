Official website of the New England Patriots

News Blitz 4/15: Patriots schedule released

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Apr 15, 2016 at 04:12 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Despite the fact that each has known the identity of its opponents for months, the NFL's annual announcing of the official schedule always generates plenty of excitement. That was the case Thursday night when the league unveiled the 2016 dates and times.

ESPNBoston.com takes a run through the slate and makes some predictions. The Boston Herald also breaks down the schedule. WEEI.com offers some incredibly early thoughts.

The preseason dates were also announced.

Despite many predictions to the contrary, Dominique Easley went through the waiver process unclaimed on Thursday.

New Patriots linebacker Shea McClellin says he’s more comfortable rushing the passer.

The Patriots re-signed running back Tyler Gaffney just three days after releasing him and ESPNBoston.com tries to figure out why.

There was a huge trade in the NFL on Thursday involving the Rams and the Titans and the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. CSNNE.com says the league is the big winner in this blockbuster deal.

In other news the Patriots announced their three finalists for the Hall of Fame.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

