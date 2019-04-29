News Blitz 4/29: Rookie class spotlighted 

Pretty much all the news about the Patriots this Monday morning revolves around the new crop of rookies who were drafted and/or signed as undrafted free agents over the past few days.

We'll start with the most recent developments. After drafting 10 players combined between Thursday and Saturday, New England inked another 10 undrafted rookies to contracts. Boston.com compiled a convenient listing, while The Boston Globe added that a long snapper, A.J. Hantak from Eastern Illinois, has also been invited to the Patriots' rookie mini-camp in May.

Other media are examining the Patriots' 2019 draft class as a whole. WEEI.com has a column listing one writer's 10 thoughts on what New England did over the weekend. The Athletic one-ups them with 11 things learned about the Patriots from this year's draft.