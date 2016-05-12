Official website of the New England Patriots

News Blitz 5/12: Patriots offensive rookies meet the press

Today’s Patriots.com News Blitz includes plenty of stories from around the web stemming from New England’s offensive rookies meeting with the media in person for the first time in Foxborough.

May 12, 2016 at 04:24 AM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

Rookies across the NFL have been thrown into the fire of professional football over the last couple weeks, getting a crash course in learning all about what it is to be a professional.

Part of the job description, whether the players or the teams themselves like to admit it, is dealing with the media.

Patriots offensive rookies got their first chance to interact with the local New England media in person on Wednesday (the defensive rookies will do the same at Gillette Stadium on Thursday), and what resulted was another look at the many stories that come from this unique group of young athletes.

The Boston Globe spoke with New England's last of nine draft picks, former Arizona State wide receiver Devin Lucien, and notes that it was his breakout senior season that earned him his shot in Foxborough. The Globe notes that most of the rookies are still “basking in the glow of becoming pros.” The Globe also has a look at Bill Belichick's video interview with Lacrosse Magazine in which he said he would make Tom Brady a goalie if the quarterback played lacrosse. "He can’t run.”

The Boston Herald has a fourth-round receiver Malcolm Mitchell looking to contribute as soon as possible in New England, while also noting that Lucien hopes to catch on. The Herald looks at how undrafted pass catcher D.J. Foster might make a nice fit with the Patriots, while also relaying surprise third-round quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s comments about learning from the best in his new job.

The Providence Journal covers Rob Gronkowski on the cover of GQ magazine promising “your funnest summer ever.” The ProJo also has a look at comments from Brissett, Mitchell and others in the rookie class.

ESPN and ESPNBoston.com broke the news on Wednesday that Julian Edelman recently had a second surgery on his formerly broken left foot that cost him seven games last season. The report indicates that the slot receiver is expected to be OK in time for training camp.

ESPNBoston.com also has Foster recalling the call he got from Bill Belichick after the draft that helped him decide to sign with the Patriots. The site also has Pro Bowl cornerback Malcolm Butler showing off his dunking skills in a charity basketball game.

WEEI.com notes that despite nearly missing half of last season to the foot injury, Edelman ranked No. 87 on NFLN’s list of the top 100 players. WEEI.com says that despite his status as the Patriots only unsigned draft pick, Brissett – who is representing himself -- expects to get a deal done.

For whatever it's worth, CSNNE.com notes that Gronkowski and Brady took the No. 4 and No. 14 spots, respectively, on Pro Football Focus' list of the top 101 players. CSNNE.com also looks at the versatility that Foster brings to New England.

NFL.com has an interview with Hall of Famer Joe Montana in which the 49ers legend says he thinks Brady has a chance to win another Super Bowl ring, which would be TB12’s fifth. The site also says that Edelman should actually be higher on the top 100 list.

ESPN has a long feature story on how former Patriots receiver Reche Caldwell – he led the team with 61 receptions in 2006, a squad that lost in the AFC title game in Indy – went from New England playmaker to prison.

MassLive.com looks at how Robert and Jonathan Kraft helped lure GE to Boston.

