Patriots News Blitz 5/26: The predictions are in

There hasn't been a whole lot to observe this offseason when it comes to actual football. Tom Brady's departure to Tampa Bay has dominated the news league-wide over the past two-plus months, but very little of it has had to do with actual football.

ESPN.com attempted to change that on Tuesday, releasing it Football Power Index projections for the season. Not surprisingly, the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs are expected to remain on top.

Speaking of defense, the Boston Herald believes Bill Belichick is reshaping his unit with opposing offenses in mind.