Patriots News Blitz 5/26: The predictions are in

Official website of the New England Patriots

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Breaking down the front seven, Stidham's upside and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Breaking down the front seven, Stidham's upside and more

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

Patriots speak out on issues

Patriots speak out on issues

Statement from the Kraft Family

Statement from the Kraft Family

Meyers making the mental leap

Meyers making the mental leap

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

No joint practices for Patriots in 2020

No joint practices for Patriots in 2020

Behind the Scenes: The Virtual Draft

Behind the Scenes: The Virtual Draft

NFL announces rule changes

NFL announces rule changes

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Jason McCourty embraces leadership role

Jason McCourty embraces leadership role

Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring auctioned off for more than $1 million

Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring auctioned off for more than $1 million

Tuesday, May 26, 2020 09:22 AM

Patriots News Blitz 5/26: The predictions are in

headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

20200203_NewsBlitzNike_2500x1406

There hasn't been a whole lot to observe this offseason when it comes to actual football. Tom Brady's departure to Tampa Bay has dominated the news league-wide over the past two-plus months, but very little of it has had to do with actual football.

ESPN.com attempted to change that on Tuesday, releasing it Football Power Index projections for the season. Not surprisingly, the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs are expected to remain on top.

With Brady gone ESPN.com believes the Patriots offense might be forced to lean more heavily on the running backs in 2020. On the other side of the ball, the Boston Globe looks at the undrafted free agents New England signed on defense. NESN.com looks at one of those prospects, William & Mary defensive tackle Bill Murray.

Speaking of defense, the Boston Herald believes Bill Belichick is reshaping his unit with opposing offenses in mind.

The Athletic provides 63 things they’d be watching if we were allowed to check out the offseason work in Foxborough.

Related Content

Patriots News Blitz 6/18: Bentley ready for more
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/18: Bentley ready for more

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Byrd could be a difference maker
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Byrd could be a difference maker

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 6/16: White plans on new mindset
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/16: White plans on new mindset

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 6/15: The best and worst of the past decade
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/15: The best and worst of the past decade

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 6/12: Which unheralded newcomers will emerge?
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/12: Which unheralded newcomers will emerge?

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 6/11: Training camp and preseason taking shape
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/11: Training camp and preseason taking shape

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 6/10: McCourty leads the way
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/10: McCourty leads the way

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 6/9: Bruschi and Vrabel check in
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/9: Bruschi and Vrabel check in

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 6/8: Getting camp roster in order
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/8: Getting camp roster in order

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 5/29: Onside kick change will have to wait
news

Patriots News Blitz 5/29: Onside kick change will have to wait

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 5/28: Jason McCourty checks in
news

Patriots News Blitz 5/28: Jason McCourty checks in

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
News Blitz 5/27: Kraft optimistic about season
news

News Blitz 5/27: Kraft optimistic about season

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Latest News

Food4Vets Program to distribute meals at Gillette Headquarters in Boston on Saturday, July 20

Food4Vets Program to distribute meals at Gillette Headquarters in Boston on Saturday, July 20

Patriots News Blitz 6/18: Bentley ready for more

Patriots News Blitz 6/18: Bentley ready for more

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Transcript: Ja'Whaun Bentley Video Conference 6/17

Transcript: Ja'Whaun Bentley Video Conference 6/17

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Patriots launch Read Between the Lines, a Summer Reading Blitz

Patriots launch Read Between the Lines, a Summer Reading Blitz

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Byrd could be a difference maker

Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Byrd could be a difference maker

2021 NFL Pro Bowl Heading to Las Vegas

2021 NFL Pro Bowl Heading to Las Vegas

Tippett heads Patriots contingent of College Hall of Fame nominees

Tippett heads Patriots contingent of College Hall of Fame nominees

Patrick Chung surprises local Patriots fans by delivering their takeout

Patrick Chung surprises local Patriots fans by delivering their takeout

Patriots reveal new veteran jersey numbers

Patriots reveal new veteran jersey numbers

Patriots News Blitz 6/16: White plans on new mindset

Patriots News Blitz 6/16: White plans on new mindset

Ben Coates (left), Ty Law (middle) and Willie McGinest (right).

Tom Brady, Ty Law among Willie McGinest's top NFL teammates

Patriots News Blitz 6/15: The best and worst of the past decade

Patriots News Blitz 6/15: The best and worst of the past decade

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Patriots News Blitz 6/12: Which unheralded newcomers will emerge?

Patriots News Blitz 6/12: Which unheralded newcomers will emerge?

James White balances challenging offseason

James White balances challenging offseason

Transcript: James White Video Conference 6/11

Transcript: James White Video Conference 6/11

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Patriots News Blitz 6/11: Training camp and preseason taking shape

Patriots News Blitz 6/11: Training camp and preseason taking shape

Teammates, Kraft, Belichick show their respect Devin McCourty during Boston Uncornered event

Teammates, Kraft, Belichick show their respect Devin McCourty during Boston Uncornered event

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Patriots News Blitz 6/10: McCourty leads the way

Patriots News Blitz 6/10: McCourty leads the way

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s Big Man Camp goes virtual, offering technique, perspective and positivity 

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s Big Man Camp goes virtual, offering technique, perspective and positivity 

Advertising