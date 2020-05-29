Patriots News Blitz 5/29: Onside kick change will have to wait

The NFL owners met virtually on Thursday to discuss possible rule changes for the 2020 season. Unlike in the recent past, not much will be different this season.

ESPN.com breaks down the rule changes on tap while also discussing the decision to table the plans to alter the onside kick. The Boston Globe says that after last year’s problems with the pass interference challenges the league opted to take its time with major decisions this year.

The Boston Herald has Devin McCourty discussing virtual learning and the state of the Patriots.

WEEI.com looks at 10 Patriots facing the most pressure in 2020.

Boston Sports Journal believes rookie Michael Onwenu will have to break the team’s guard mold in order to stick around.