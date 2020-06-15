Patriots News Blitz 6/15: The best and worst of the past decade

With NFL players finishing up their offseason meetings and now facing a long stretch before they hit their facilities to start training camp late next month, the calendar has gotten rather quiet. No one know yet how the 2020 season will look come September, so we'll instead take a quick look back.

ESPN.com offers the best the league had to offer over the past decade. Not surprisingly, the Patriots were prominently featured.

Elsewhere, the Boston Herald offers a profile of the McCourtys, who continue to do yeoman’s work in the community touching a variety of important causes.

The Athletic provides a piece of sixth-round pick Justin Herron, who after spending six years at Wake Forest is eager to become a Swiss army knife of sorts for the Patriots.

The NFL recently provided teams with several guidelines to follow during the COVID-19 pandemic but many of the coaches believe some of the protocols are impossible to adhere to.