News Blitz 6/26: Patriots still the answer in AFC East

The more things change the more they remain the same ... at least when it comes to the AFC East. ESPN.com looks around the league and offers the biggest questions from each division, and the Patriots remain the favorite in the AFC East, but there are other questions to be answered.

The tight end situation continues to be on the radar and NBC Sports Boston chats with Julian Edelman, who explains what the Patriots will miss without Rob Gronkowski.

The downside to the Patriots system is evident in the Nick Caserio case according to the Boston Globe.

Kyle Van Noy appeared on NFL Network and explained why he believes the Patriots success will continue despite the offseason losses. Speaking of Van Noy, he lands at No. 10 on WEEI.com's list of the 15 most important Patriots for 2019.

The Boston Sports Journal writes about business-minded Jamie Collins and says the linebacker remains an enigma in his second tour with the Patriots.