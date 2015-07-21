Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Aug 19 | 12:00 AM - 04:55 PM

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Eagles

Notebook: Asiasi's confidence rising in Year Two

Day 15 blogservations: Lots of red zone work in Philly

Analysis: WR group grabs our attention

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: RB depth, Mac or Cam and more

Game Preview: Patriots at Eagles

Day 14 blogservations: Offense struggles against Eagles

Cam Newton 8/16: 'The energy is set as soon as you walk out here'

Mac Jones 8/16: 'Staying on the same page is what it is all about'

Notebook: Pats get high-energy start to joint practices

Training Camp Practice Time Updates!

Breaking down Mac Jones' Patriots debut

Notebook: Pats' veteran defenders sharing experience

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Washington

Game Observations: Judon, Jones impress vs. Washington

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/12

Game Notes: Stevenson has a 91-yard touchdown run

Day 12 blogservations: Tempo slows as attention turns to Washington

Notebook: Meyers still sees room to grow

Bill Belichick 8/10: 'Every game is an opportunity'

News Blitz 7/21: Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski on reading Gronk

Jul 21, 2015 at 01:50 AM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has been making the rounds of late promoting his new book, "It's Good to be Gronk."

Not surprisingly the interviews and book signings have led to some funny quotes from the fun-loving pass catcher.

On Monday Gronkowski made a revelation in a Sirius XM radio, as noted by ESPNBoston.com, that he's only ready about "80 percent" of his book.

ESPNBoston.com has also begun a daily positional preview of the Patriots roster heading into training camp. Today's includes a look at the bunched up running back spot that has plenty of questions. The series started on Monday with the New England cornerbacks.

The Boston Globe lists its 10 (actually 11!) most important Patriots players heading into training camp.

Boston Herald columnist Steve Buckley writes about the long wait for the NFL's decision on Tom Brady's appeal of the quarterback's four-game suspension. The Herald offers some summertime NFL power rankings and the Patriots aren't No. 1, or No. 2, on the list.

WEEI.com notes Brady wishing his wife, Giselle, a happy birthday on social media. The site also ponders the possibility of former Colts WR Reggie Wayne landing with the Patriots.

CSNNE.com's list of the top 50 Patriots of the Bill Belichick era plods along to No. 8 with Richard Seymour.

The Providence Journal says the Patriots enter training camp with plenty of competition for starting jobs.

The Brockton Enterprise breaks down where the Patriots sit within the competition of the AFC East.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/27: Training camp starts tomorrow 

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/26: What to expect during training camp

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Which rookies will make the biggest impact?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Patrick Chung has high hopes for Kyle Dugger

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: Patriots special teams could have a big year again

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/19: Stephon Gilmore is still the biggest offseason question

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/16: Dont'a Hightower's return is big for the Pats defense

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/13: What will the Patriots backfield look like?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: J.C. Jackson has high expectations for 2021

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/7: How much longer does N'Keal Harry have in New England?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/6: What we learned about the Patriots rookies this summer

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/2: Lawrence Guy's diet has prolonged his career

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Preview: Patriots at Eagles

Bill Belichick presented Emmy for NFL 100 All-Time Team show

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Eagles

Patriots Release TE Troy Fumagalli

Notebook: Asiasi's confidence rising in Year Two

Day 15 blogservations: Lots of red zone work in Philly

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Debrief: Day 2 of Patriots Joint Practices with Philadelphia Eagles

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss The New England Patriots discuss the second and final day of practice with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Christian Barmore 8/17: 'It's all about getting better'

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore addresses the media from Philadelphia on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

Rhamondre Stevenson 8/17: 'I'm feeling more comfortable and more confident'

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media from Philadelphia on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

Jakobi Meyers 8/17: 'There's always a learning opportunity'

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media from Philadelphia on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

Adrian Phillips 8/17: 'It's all about playing the ball'

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips addresses the media from Philadelphia on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

Sony Michel 8/17: 'We have to adjust and execute as best as we can'

Patriots running back Sony Michel addresses the media from Philadelphia on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Breaking down Patriots' Madden '22 ratings

With the release of Madden '22, let's take a look at how the Patriots' player rankings stack up in the latest release.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising