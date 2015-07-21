News Blitz 7/21: Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski on reading Gronk

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has been making the rounds of late promoting his new book, "It's Good to be Gronk."

Not surprisingly the interviews and book signings have led to some funny quotes from the fun-loving pass catcher.

On Monday Gronkowski made a revelation in a Sirius XM radio, as noted by ESPNBoston.com, that he's only ready about "80 percent" of his book.

ESPNBoston.com has also begun a daily positional preview of the Patriots roster heading into training camp. Today's includes a look at the bunched up running back spot that has plenty of questions. The series started on Monday with the New England cornerbacks.

The Boston Globe lists its 10 (actually 11!) most important Patriots players heading into training camp.

CSNNE.com's list of the top 50 Patriots of the Bill Belichick era plods along to No. 8 with Richard Seymour.

The Providence Journal says the Patriots enter training camp with plenty of competition for starting jobs.