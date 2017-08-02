News Blitz 8/2: Patriots show some camp fight

Patriots fans are well aware that feisty slot receiver Julian Edelman is never going to back down.

Now the same might be said for newcomer cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the biggest free-agent addition in New England history.

As the Boston Globe notes, the two players got into a fight in practice on Tuesday, resulting in both players being kicked out and sent to the locker room early by Bill Belichick. The Globe offers a close-up view if the scuffle.

ESPNBoston.com breaks down why Belichick threw a blocking pad at Brady in Tuesday practice, and it wasn't out of anger. ESPNBoston.com explains why Belichick has a rule automatically ejecting players who fight at practice.

USA Today has the Steelers talking about what went wrong in last winter’s AFC title game and vowing that it won't happen again against the Brady-led Patriots.