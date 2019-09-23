News Blitz 9/23: Pats-Jets Wrap ups and takeaways

A source tells ESPN's Mike Reiss that Julian Edelman's ribs should be okay. We're still not out of the woods yet as any time missed would have a big impact on the offense. Edelman is the most vital offensive piece after the Tom Brady.

Nora Princiotti of the Boston Globe has Gunner Olszewski kicking himself after his muffed punt allowed the first touchdown against the Pats this season.

Chris Gasper of the Boston Globe focuses on the dominant defensive start and how it's a throwback to the early years of the dynasty.

If you ever wanted to see the most detailed Bill Belichick leg tattoo ever click this link from Boston.com.

The Providence Journal's Mark Daniels takes a closer look at Josh Gordon's toughest performance yet, fighting through two injuries and helping the Pats seal their third win.

Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal thinks Gordon's gritty performance was the one that cemented his spot in New England.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic wonders if Devin McCourty is playing the best football of his career. He had an interception in the win over the Jets.

Andrew Callahan has more on Jamie Collins' career resurgence this year back on the Patriots for MassLive.