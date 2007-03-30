Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Oct 29 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 31 - 01:40 PM

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Jets and preparing for the Chargers

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Jets Takeaways, Chargers Preview, Isaiah Wynn One-On-One

Patriots All Access: Chargers Preview, Damien Harris One-On-One

Notebook: Dugger starting to make plays on the ball

Patriots Unfiltered TV 10/29: One-on-One with Isaiah Wynn

5 Trade ideas that could make sense for Pats

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Chargers

Visibility for Myles: Patriots DB Bryant finally getting recognized

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

NFL Week 8: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

One-on-One with Damien Harris

Belestrator: Breaking down the Chargers offense

Players to Watch: Patriots at Chargers

Notebook: Henry eyes new challenge in a familiar setting

Mac Jones 10/27: "We have to focus on us and do our best"

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Chargers

Notebook: McDaniels explains genesis of "trick plays"

Bill Belichick 10/27: "Chargers can score from anywhere on the field"

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the New York Jets

NFL Annual Meeting Roundup

Mar 30, 2007 at 07:45 AM

In football's figurative desert (i.e., the offseason), fans see April's NFL Draft as an oasis.

This year, however, the League's Annual Meeting was the oasis in a literal desert.

Having just wrapped up this week in Phoenix, Arizona, the 2007 Meeting brought together all of pro football's ruling elite.

Undoubtedly, power brokers like the Kraft family, owners of the New England Patriots, reminisced with their peers a bit about the season that just ended. More importantly, though, their agenda, as it is each year, was to address issues—on and off the field—pertinent to the upcoming NFL season.

Here's a look at the most important developments from this year's NFL Annual Meeting:

Revenue-sharing

Peace and parity…for now.

The week kicked off with perhaps the most noteworthy news, business-wise. For the short term, at least, NFL owners have agreed on a plan to distribute revenue from large-market clubs (e.g., New England) and franchises in smaller cities (think Jacksonville, Buffalo, etc.).

This is significant for two reasons.

First, it brought bickering owners together (the measure passed 30-2) on an issue that had become quite contentious of late.

Second, it levels the financial playing field in NFL front offices. Teams like the Patriots, who generate enormous profits from sources like luxury boxes, must give a portion of that extra income to teams who aren't as well-equipped. Smaller market teams will now have more money to spend on free agents, and larger market clubs will have less.

Not surprisingly, the Krafts played a key role in helping form a consensus.

"I think everybody thought it would have to be decided by the commissioner (Roger Goodell), that there was no way we could do this," Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft told The Boston Globe earlier this week.

Kraft went on to say that many of the plan's details were hammered out, in large part, by his son, Patriots President Jonathan Kraft.

"The guidelines he set up of how teams would participate were followed in this setup. He helped lay the groundwork for this."

The plan only extends through 2009, however, so owners will have to debate this potentially fractious topic again very soon.

Rules changes

Surprisingly few.

Most notably, instant replay will no longer be "under review." The League, which had been experimenting with the system the past few years, decided to make replay a permanent fixture. In addition, the technology will be upgraded to high-definition.

Also, if a player spikes the ball in the field, his team will now be penalized five yards (presumably, touchdown-celebrating spikes will still be allowed).

Proposals that didn't pass made the most news.

For instance, an idea to move the opening kickoff of overtime from the 30- to the 35-yard line was defeated. As was Chicago's move to boost game-day rosters from 45 to 47, something New England's head coach opposed.

"I think there is too much specialization as it is," Bill Belichick said in a recent Globe interview. "I think you'd lose the flow of the game. I also think fans want to see the same guys out there instead of situational guys."

Player conduct

This was Commissioner Goodell's cause at the '07 Meeting.

While a specific policy is still being worked on, the commissioner will meet with two of the NFL's most troubled athletes, Adam "Pacman" Jones of Tennessee and Chris Henry of Cincinnati.

Both players have had numerous run-ins with the law over the past couple of years, something Goodell hopes to discourage around the NFL with tougher, League-administered penalties.

A new conduct policy is expected shortly after Goodell meets with Jones and Henry, which the commissioner indicated he would like to have happen prior to the Draft.

Dates and Draft picks

Speaking of the Draft, it's only four weeks away. When it arrives, the Patriots will have four extra picks.

The League awarded New England compensatory selections in Rounds 5, 6, and 7 to make up for the loss of several free agents last season.

A portion of the 2007 schedule was announced as well. The Patriots were thought to have been contenders to visit Indianapolis for the traditional Thursday night opener versus the defending Super Bowl champs. That spot, however, was given to New Orleans.

The other nationally televised game New England might have landed was a Thanksgiving Day tilt in Dallas, but the Jets will make that trip instead.

The entire 2007 NFL schedule will be released sometime in April, possibly as early as next week.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.
news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.
news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Elevate DL Daniel Ekuale to the Active Roster

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Chargers

NFL Week 8: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Chargers

Notebook: Dugger starting to make plays on the ball

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Jets Takeaways, Chargers Preview, Isaiah Wynn One-On-One

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots dominant performance over the Jets last Sunday and preview the upcoming matchup against the Chargers in Los Angeles. Plus, Mike Dussault goes one-on-one with Isaiah Wynn.

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Jets and preparing for the Chargers

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots impressive week 7 win against the New York Jets and preview their upcoming matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Patriots All Access: Chargers Preview, Damien Harris One-On-One

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Hunter Henry and his family discuss his journey from Little Rock, AR to New England. In addition, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Damien Harris, and Coach Belichick highlights the Chargers offense on the Belestrator. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Patriots Unfiltered TV 10/29: One-on-One with Isaiah Wynn

Mike Dussault talks with Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn to discuss the week 7 victory over the New York Jets and preview the upcoming matchup with Joey Bosa and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nelson Agholor 10/29: "My comfort level comes down to preparation"

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media on Friday, October 29, 2021.

Jakob Johnson on the coaches 10/29: "They expect us to work our hardest when it matters the most"

Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson addresses the media on Friday, October 29, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising