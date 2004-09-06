NFL kicks off 2004 regular season with special event in South Boston

One unique highlight of this festival was the season sailoff where two champion America's Cup yachts, the Weatherly and American Eagle, went head-to-head in a race around Boston Harbor. The legendary Weatherly, winner of the 1962 America's Cup, represents the rich history and tradition of a winner's spirit and was decorated with the Patriots logos. The American Eagle sported Colts logos. The ceremony started with Andre Tippett speaking about the instructional clinic he held earlier in the day and Adam Vinatieri was on hand to say a few words and officially kickoff the 2004 season by kicking a football into Boston harbor to start the sailing match.