NFL Notes: Jones looks like the better option

Tough to find a more impressive win than the one Cleveland picked up Thursday night against Denver. Playing without quarterback Baker Mayfield, their two starting running backs, top two tackles, a linebacker and losing top corner Denzel Ward during the game, the Browns found a way to register a 17-14 win working on a short week. … Patriots fans won't like it but your Rookie of the Year through seven weeks has to be wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. He's ignited the 5-2 Bengals with 35 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns – and Cincy currently occupies the top seed in the AFC after Sunday's blowout of the Ravens. … Funny how quickly narratives changed in the NFL. In September Carolina was riding high at 3-0 with the rejuvenated Sam Darnold earning praise for the Panthers quick start. After four straight losses and a Darnold benching, suddenly the decision to pick up the embattled quarterback's fifth-year option doesn't look quite as good. … Few developments around the league have been as shocking as the demise of the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes is turning the ball over at an alarming rate and the 3-4 Chiefs are searching for answers. It won't get much easier as KC is set to follow a Week 8 Monday nighter with games against Green Bay, Las Vegas and Dallas. … In the Sometimes Things Work Out Exactly As We Thought Department: we offer the Rams and Lions matchup on Sunday. The Rams were flat and the Lions pulled out all the stops necessary to pull off a road upset with a pair of successful fake punts as well as an onside kick. In the end it didn't matter, though, because the Rams had Matthew Stafford and the Lions had Jared Goff. It was Goff's late interception that ultimately did in Detroit, a scenario Rams coach Sean McVay was all too familiar with. And it's exactly why he spent so much to get Stafford in the first place.