Patriots Mailbag: Assessing the Jets win and beyond 

I think Patriots fans have been spoiled a bit. Past successes do that, but we have to face reality. We have a rookie QB and lots of new players learning the system. This year will be a learning one for a lot of the players. Next year, we will do better; 2023, we could contend for the AFC title; 2024 we could contend for the Super Bowl. I believe these are realistic expectations. What do you think? - Xerxes Punsalang

It's realistic to expect New England to be better next year in many aspects (QB, first and foremost), but any projections about how they stack up versus the rest of the AFC are far too premature at this point. We have no idea what new players will be brought in during the spring, via free agency and the draft. We also don't know how much better or worse the other current playoff contenders will be based on what they do over the coming weeks and months.

When teams go through so-called "rebuilding periods," they don't all happen in the same way, over the same intervals. Some teams, like Buffalo, take an entire generation to become competitive again. Others can go from worst to first in only a couple of seasons. There's no guaranteed timeline or precise formula to follow. As a fan, your best course of action should be to exercise patience, enjoy each week of this season that we're in right now, and be excited for the offseason and team-building period when it gets here. - Erik Scalavino

As a rookie, Mac's inexperience and [lack of] recognition [of defenses] might cause his protection to be suspect. Is it possible that the O-line (i.e., center David Andrews) can or should take on more responsibility? I thought I heard when Cam [Newton] was in Carolina, the O-line had more responsibility in figuring out [blocking] assignments. Or is it better to let Mac take his hits and develop this skill this year? - Cole Doyle

What kind of magic voodoo does Dante Scarnecchia have? Under his leadership the O-line was generally very solid and awesome. He retires in 2014 and the o-line is terrible. He comes back in 2016 and magically the o-line is back to a strength. How is this possible??!? Is it black magic? And can we please, for the love of God, get him back. Our O-line is once again terrible!! - Bramley Johnson

First off, this year's offensive line is taking plenty of deserved flack for their inconsistent performance through seven games. I'm not an O-line expert, so, I can't say with any certainty whether it's better for the quarterback or the center to make the blocking calls before the snap. My sense, though, is that, here in Foxborough, the team likes the QB to handle that. And in the long run, it's probably better for Jones if he can dissect a defense with him mind first, then his arm.

Second, let's dispel this myth about the 2014 line. It wasn't a disaster, as Bramley erroneously claims. Dante Scarnecchia was a fantastic coach for decades, and his preference was always to have the same starting five as much as possible – no different than any other team. What happened in 2014 was that 1) Dante retired for the first time, and 2) at the last minute, the club traded away left guard Logan Mankins right before the start of the regular season, which helped create an element of uncertainty about who the best starting five would be. The addition of a new rookie center, Bryan Stork, also added to the initial confusion. As a result, the coach who took over (Dave DeGuglielmo) was forced to experiment with different combinations for a few weeks before eventually settling on a regular group of five. After that, the O-line wasn't as much of an issue.