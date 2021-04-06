NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

While the San Francisco 49ers brass tries to figure out its next move with regard to Jimmy Garoppolo, the Patriots can't afford to sit around waiting. Perhaps Garoppolo will indeed be traded, maybe even to the Patriots, but until then there's plenty to be done as the draft is approaching quickly at the end of the month.

For New England, the three-day selection process will likely take on a much different look than it appeared at the end of the season. Bill Belichick's free agent spending spree has impacted the roster on many levels, and some areas that may have deemed top priorities likely are now on the back burner.

The most obvious spot that's true is tight end. The Patriots finished the 2020 campaign with Ryan Izzo and rookies Davin Asiasi and Dalton Keene. Izzo was injured late in the season while the kids did little in their first seasons to elicit much confidence.

Then Belichick signed the top two free agents on the market, grabbing Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry by giving them the largest amount of guaranteed money any tight end has ever received. Given that significant commitment, it's probably safe to rule out tight end in the draft – at least in the first round.

That's just one area where the Patriots needs have been reset. Stopping the run was a major concern a year ago, but the Patriots added Davon Godchaux, Henry Anderson, Montravius Adams, Matt Judon as well as welcoming back Dont'a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy. The added bulk up front should help the linebackers shore up that problem, while also allowing Belichick to focus on other positions in the draft.

So, given the numerous additions, where might the Patriots be setting their eyes come April 29? Not to overstate the obvious but quarterback remains the elephant in the room and until the team finds an answer that will remain the case. It's unlikely that Belichick will find a suitable option at No. 15, so unless he's able to move up to find his guy, quarterback will probably have to wait until later in the draft. (More on that later).

Beyond that, a case could be made for wide receiver, tackle, edge rusher, running back and maybe cornerback depending on the future of Stephon Gilmore. We've written many times over the past few weeks about Gilmore's status, and if he in fact is traded the need for a top corner would be even greater.

The Patriots added Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne in free agency while veteran Julian Edelman reportedly remains in rehab mode due to a knee injury. N'Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski are next on the depth chart, and Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels would probably like to add to that stable. At 15 there could be some intriguing prospects available as at least one of the trio of Jaylen Waddle, Ja'Marr Chase and Devonta Smith could slide due to the five quarterbacks projected to come off the board early.

Up front, Isaiah Wynn and Trent Brown are odds on favorites to open at the tackle spots. Second-year man Justin Herron will likely serve as the swing tackle. But Brown is on a one-year deal and Wynn's injury history might prevent the Patriots from picking up his fifth-year option, which would make 2021 the final year of his contract as well.

Adding some depth at the spot is something the Patriots have done in the past with Nate Solder going 17th overall in 2011 to eventually succeed an aging Matt Light. Oregon's Penei Sewell, Northwestern's Rashawn Slater and Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw top the list of tackles.

Teams looking for defense might benefit from the run on quarterbacks, which theoretically could have some talented defenders sliding. Athletic playmakers like Penn State's Micah Parsons and Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah might represent great value in the middle of the round. At corner there are three solid options with Alabama's Patrick Surtain, Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley and South Carolina's Jaycee Horn.