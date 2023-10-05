Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Acquire CB J.C. Jackson in a Trade with the L.A. Chargers 

The New England Patriots announced today that they have acquired cornerback J.C. Jackson in a trade with the L.A. Chargers.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have acquired CB J.C. Jackson in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers. Terms of the trade were not announced.

Jackson, 27, spent his first four NFL seasons with New England (2018-21) after joining the team as a rookie free agent out of Maryland. The 6-foot-1, 198-pounder, signed with the L.A. Chargers as an unrestricted free agent in 2022. Jackson had 25 interceptions in his first four NFL seasons, which tied Lester Hayes and Everson Walls for the most interceptions by a player in his first four seasons since 1970. Since entering the NFL in 2018 he leads the NFL with 26 interceptions. Jackson was part of New England's 2018 Super Bowl winning team and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2021 after finishing second in the NFL with 8 interceptions. Overall, he has played in 69 regular season games with 49 starts and has 176 total tackles, 26 interceptions, 58 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble and 3 fumble recoveries. Jackson started the first two games of the 2023 season with the Chargers.

