Patriots Activate T Trent Brown Off Injured Reserve; Place LB Jamie Collins on Injured Reserve; Elevate DL Tashawn Bower and TE Matt LaCosse to the Active Roster

LaCosse, 29, was released by the Patriots after training camp on Aug. 31 and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 1. The 6-foot-6, 255-pounder was originally signed by New England as a free agent on March 15, 2019. He played in 11 games with eight starts in 2019 and caught 13 passes for 131 yards and one touchdown. He exercised his Reserve/Opt-Out decision and did not play in 2020. LaCosse originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the New York Giants out of Illinois in 2015. He has spent time on the practice squad and 53-man roster with the New York Giants (2015-17) and with the Denver Broncos (2017-18). Overall, he has played in 33 NFL games with 14 starts and has 40 receptions for 403 yards and two touchdowns.