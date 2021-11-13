Patriots Activate T Trent Brown Off Injured Reserve; Place LB Jamie Collins on Injured Reserve; Elevate DL Tashawn Bower and TE Matt LaCosse to the Active Roster

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have activated T Trent Brown off injured reserve and placed LB Jamie Collins on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots elevated DL Tashawn Bower and TE Matt LaCosse to the active roster from the practice squad.
Brown was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 9 after suffering an injury in the season-opener and then being put on the gameday inactive list for the next three games. Collins re-joined the Patriots on Oct. 6 for his third stint with the team. He previously played with the Patriots from 2013 until being traded in October of 2016 and then returned for the 2019 season. He has played in five games with the Patriots this season and has seven total tackles, one sack and one interception.
Bower, 26, was elevated to the active roster prior to the Week 2 game at the New York Jets and saw limited action on defense. He originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a rookie free agent out of Louisiana State on May 5, 2017. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder appeared in seven regular season games as a reserve over two seasons for the Vikings and totaled seven tackles and one sack. Bower began the 2019 season on Minnesota's non-football injury list before finishing the season on the Patriots practice squad. He started the 2020 season on the New England practice squad, was elevated to the active roster two times and then signed to the 53-man roster in early November. Bower appeared in seven games last season with three starts and finished with 11 total tackles.
LaCosse, 29, was released by the Patriots after training camp on Aug. 31 and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 1. The 6-foot-6, 255-pounder was originally signed by New England as a free agent on March 15, 2019. He played in 11 games with eight starts in 2019 and caught 13 passes for 131 yards and one touchdown. He exercised his Reserve/Opt-Out decision and did not play in 2020. LaCosse originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the New York Giants out of Illinois in 2015. He has spent time on the practice squad and 53-man roster with the New York Giants (2015-17) and with the Denver Broncos (2017-18). Overall, he has played in 33 NFL games with 14 starts and has 40 receptions for 403 yards and two touchdowns.