Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jun 24 - 12:00 AM | Mon Jun 27 - 11:57 PM

Patriots unveil new red throwback alternate uniform for 2022

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

How Patriots led push to change NFL rule and bring red throwback uniform back

Patriots Mailbag: Which positions improved, charting camp competition and more

Patriots players celebrate 'bucket list' Father's Day at U.S. Open

After missing son's birth, Kyle Dugger is making up for lost time this offseason

Former Patriot advances in 'America's Got Talent' with NFL Players Choir

Patriots make a series of transactions

Photos: 2022 Patriots in Full Uniforms

Patriots Announce Training Camp Dates

Photos: Meet the 2022 New England Patriots

Robert Kraft, Patriots Foundation team up with New England Dairy Council to bring wellness initiative to MLK School

Patriots set 2022 Training Camp joint practices

Patriots Mailbag: Minicamp foreshadows a competitive Training Camp

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

5 Takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Mac Jones wraps up impressive Patriots minicamp

William Allen thanks Patriots players who advocated for his release from prison

Photos: Day 2 of Patriots Minicamp

Bill Belichick 6/8: "I try to contribute and help the team where I can"

Patriots advance to AFC Championship with 31-20 win

The Jacksonville Jaguars proved they were big game ready but not quite ready to knock off the No. 1 seed Patriots.

Jan 12, 2008 at 03:12 PM

[

brady_dsc0839.jpg

]()It was the run-tough Jaguars against the pass-happy Patriots but in the end the Patriots out ran the Jags with Laurence Maroney's 22 carries and 122 yards while David Garrard was 22 of 33 passing for 278 yards and 2 touchdowns with a pick. That style of play was probably not what Jacksonville was looking for and in the end, it wasn't enough to keep pace with the Patriots scoring machine. After a 14-14 halftime tie, Jacksonville managed only six points in the second half to the Patriots 17.

New England advances to the AFC Championship with a 31-20 win.

While Garrard was exceeding expectations, Tom Brady was meeting his. Brady hit his first 16 passes and finished 26 of 28 for 278 yards and 3 touchdowns, two of them to Benjamin Watson. If not for a missed field goal, the Patriots would have scored on all of their possessions aside from a kneel down to end the first half. That type of efficiency was too much for the Jaguars to contend with.

In fact, Brady's completion percentage of over 92% set a new NFL record in that department for any game, postseason or regular season.

It was Jacksonville that scored first on the very first drive of the game. The run-first Jaguars showed they were willing to pass on the Patriots defense with Garrard tossing a 23-yarder to Marcedes Lewis and a huge 34 yard completion, again to Lewis, on a fourth and 1 play later in the drive. That play set up first and goal from the 9. As he was being tackled two plays later, Garrard managed to find Matt Jones in the end zone from eight yards out for the score.

The scoring play was nearly a sack to the point where Bill Belichick had his red challenge flag in his hand, contemplating throwing it. The Jags, got the extra point kick off before he made up his mind and Jacksonville had a seven-point lead.

[

maroney_td_kdn6197.jpg

]()It took Brady and his offense 10 plays to tie the game. The drive started out on a down note with John Henderson sacking Brady for a loss of 4 yards but on the next play, Laurence Maroney took a little dump off pass and turned it into a 33-yard gain. Later in the drive, New England converted a fourth and 5 from the Jags 40 with a 14-yard pass over the middle to Randy Moss. The scoring play was a 2-yard pass to Benjamin Watson who kept his focus on the ball while being blanketed by Sammy Knight.

Garrard got the ball back and hit Dennis Northcutt for 19 yards on second down to keep the pressure on the Patriots defense after Jacksonville's opening drive success. But on the next play it was Ty Warren applying the pressure to Garrard with a sack and a forced fumble. Mike Vrabel recovered and the Patriots had it back on the Jacksonville 29.

Brady worked Kevin Faulk on three straight plays to the 10 where Maroney took over for four straight. As the second quarter opened, it was Maroney with a 1-yard run for the score.

New England's lead lasted only as long as the Jags next drive. The 11-play drive was a lesson in physicality as the Jaguars offensive line took it to the Patriots front seven. Fred Taylor took most of the carries and he added his own punch to every run. Once down on the Patriots goal line, however, the scoring play was a 1-yard pass to Ernest Wilford with Asante Samuel in coverage.

New England had a chance to regain the lead with a score on their third consecutive possession but came up short. It was a conservative, methodical drive that started on the Patriots 19 until on the ninth play when Maroney took a handoff heading left at the Jags 34 and then handed it to Wes Welker for the reverse. The play was good for 13 yards down to the Jags 21.

[

78916636.jpg

]()What momentum the drive had hit a roadblock when Stephen Neal was called for a chop block two plays later. the 15-yard penalty set up a second and 23 from the Jags 34. Brady got 17 of those yards back with a handoff to Maroney for 9 yards and a pass to Welker over the middle for 8 but on fourth and 6, Stephen Gostkowski trotted on for a 35-yard field goal attempt which he missed to the right.

The only good news for New England was that by the time Jacksonville got the ball back there was less than a minute left in the first half. The Patriots defense held the Jaguars to three plays and actually got the ball back with nine seconds left but elected to take a knee, go to the locker room tied up and look forward to receiving the second half kickoff.

New England's patience was rewarded with an 11-play, 82-yard touchdown drive capped by a fake direct snap to Faulk while Brady mocked having the ball go over his head. The trickery gave him plenty of time to wait and find Welker for six from 6 yards out. The big plays of the drive were a 22-yard run by Maroney, a nice one-handed catch by Faulk on second and 10 from the 26 for 7 yards and a 13-yard catch by Jabbar Gaffney on the next play that set up the score.

The Patriots defense needed to keep Jacksonville out of the end zone and let the offense try and build a two-score margin. They managed to limit the Jags to three points but it wasn't easy. The Patriots pass defense was having trouble and on this drive Matt Jones was making the trouble with 11 and 29-yard receptions. The 29-yarder put the ball at the Patriots 20 but a false start penalty on Tony Pashos and a Vrabel knock down of a Garrard second and 11 attempt as Rodney Harrison applied pressure stopped the drive. Josh Scobee was good on his 39-yard field goal attempt to make the score 21-17 with 3:58 left in the third quarter.

Holding the Jaguars to three was a major swing. Brady got the ball back and had his team with an 11-point lead in 6 plays. Maroney had two runs, 29 and 11 yards while an earlier roughing the passer call on Derek Landri hurt the Jags defensive effort. On third and 4 from the 9, Brady had time and found Watson over the middle for the score.

Maroney's 11-yard run put him over the 100-yard mark (111 yards on 15 carries to that point), his first time doing so in the postseason.

The Jaguars came right back with another scoring drive but again it was for only three points. Actually, the Patriots were in good position early to stop Jacksonville on three plays but Garrard converted a third and 5 from his 12 with a 15-yard pass to Wilford. Another 15 yards were tacked on when Harrison hit Wilford on the ground and the drive had the jumpstart it was looking for. Fortunately for the Patriots, Garrard couldn't complete a pass from the 9-yard line with three tries and Scobee booted a 25-yard field goal to make the score 28-20.

Up to that point in the game Brady had not looked downfield the way he had throughout the 2007 season. After Maroney ran for a yard on the next play from scrimmage, he did. Brady was flushed out of the pocket to his right and lofted a perfect pass over Donte Stallworth's left shoulder that Stallworth hauled in with his right hand. Only a shoestring tackle by Rashean Mathis stopped Stallworth after 53 yards. Jacksonville's defense stiffened from there and Gostkowski kicked a 35-yard field goal to give the Patriots their 11-point lead back with 6:39 left to play.

What little chance Jacksonville had at that point was completely taken away when Harrison picked off Garrard on fourth and 6 from the Patriots 41. Earlier in the drive, Harrison was flagged for his second personal foul of the game when he rammed Northcutt out of bounds after an 8-yard completion. The interception was a great way for him to ease the frustration over what he thought was a bad call. It was also his seventh interception in seven postseason games, a Patriot record.

It also gave the Patriots the win as Brady and the offense managed to hold onto the ball for most of the remaining four-plus minutes. The Jags got the ball back after Chris Hanson's first punt of the game with only 22 seconds left and the Patriots were on their way to the AFC Championship game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.

news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.

news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.

news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots sign final three draft picks

Mac Jones, Panini respond after 13-year-old sells ultra-rare rookie card for $100K

Throwing it 'Back to the Future': best reaction from Patriots jersey reveal

How Patriots led push to change NFL rule and bring red throwback uniform back

Patriots sign offensive lineman Darryl Williams

Patriots Mailbag: Which positions improved, charting camp competition and more

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: OTA Recap

On this edition of Patriots AllAccess presented by GEICO, we recap the Patriots organized team activities of the Spring and asses the team heading into Training Camp. In addition, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with defensive back Jalen Mills, and we preview Richard Seymour's upcoming Pro Football Hall of Fame induction. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Player 1-on-1 with Jalen Mills

Tamara Brown sits down with Jalen Mills and talks about his second year and improving from last year. Mills also talks about his signature green hair and his plans for this season.

Equal Play: Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX

Kraft sports + Entertainment and KAGR hosted the "Equal Play" event at Gillette Stadium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The event was headlined by tennis icon Billie Jean King and moderated by award-winning sports journalist Jackie MacMullan as they highlight the importance of women in sports.

Patriots unveil new red throwback alternate uniform for 2022

The New England Patriots unveil new red throwback uniforms for the 2022 NFL season. Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater jump in the DeLorean from Back to the Future to travel back in time to 1984 when Andre Tippett and the Patriots first wore this style of red uniforms.

Patriots Players React to Dad Jokes on Father's Day

In celebration of Father's Day, Patriots players Matthew Judon, Terrance Mitchell, Jabrill Peppers, Kendrick Bourne & Mac Jones try not to laugh at dad jokes.

Patriots players reflect, educate and celebrate on Juneteenth

Patriots players Justin Bethel and Myles Bryant, along with MLK School students Kimberly and Dashon, share the history of Juneteenth, what it means to them and why it is important to celebrate.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising