Patriots advance to AFC Championship with 31-20 win

]()What momentum the drive had hit a roadblock when Stephen Neal was called for a chop block two plays later. the 15-yard penalty set up a second and 23 from the Jags 34. Brady got 17 of those yards back with a handoff to Maroney for 9 yards and a pass to Welker over the middle for 8 but on fourth and 6, Stephen Gostkowski trotted on for a 35-yard field goal attempt which he missed to the right.

The only good news for New England was that by the time Jacksonville got the ball back there was less than a minute left in the first half. The Patriots defense held the Jaguars to three plays and actually got the ball back with nine seconds left but elected to take a knee, go to the locker room tied up and look forward to receiving the second half kickoff.

New England's patience was rewarded with an 11-play, 82-yard touchdown drive capped by a fake direct snap to Faulk while Brady mocked having the ball go over his head. The trickery gave him plenty of time to wait and find Welker for six from 6 yards out. The big plays of the drive were a 22-yard run by Maroney, a nice one-handed catch by Faulk on second and 10 from the 26 for 7 yards and a 13-yard catch by Jabbar Gaffney on the next play that set up the score.

The Patriots defense needed to keep Jacksonville out of the end zone and let the offense try and build a two-score margin. They managed to limit the Jags to three points but it wasn't easy. The Patriots pass defense was having trouble and on this drive Matt Jones was making the trouble with 11 and 29-yard receptions. The 29-yarder put the ball at the Patriots 20 but a false start penalty on Tony Pashos and a Vrabel knock down of a Garrard second and 11 attempt as Rodney Harrison applied pressure stopped the drive. Josh Scobee was good on his 39-yard field goal attempt to make the score 21-17 with 3:58 left in the third quarter.

Holding the Jaguars to three was a major swing. Brady got the ball back and had his team with an 11-point lead in 6 plays. Maroney had two runs, 29 and 11 yards while an earlier roughing the passer call on Derek Landri hurt the Jags defensive effort. On third and 4 from the 9, Brady had time and found Watson over the middle for the score.

Maroney's 11-yard run put him over the 100-yard mark (111 yards on 15 carries to that point), his first time doing so in the postseason.

The Jaguars came right back with another scoring drive but again it was for only three points. Actually, the Patriots were in good position early to stop Jacksonville on three plays but Garrard converted a third and 5 from his 12 with a 15-yard pass to Wilford. Another 15 yards were tacked on when Harrison hit Wilford on the ground and the drive had the jumpstart it was looking for. Fortunately for the Patriots, Garrard couldn't complete a pass from the 9-yard line with three tries and Scobee booted a 25-yard field goal to make the score 28-20.

Up to that point in the game Brady had not looked downfield the way he had throughout the 2007 season. After Maroney ran for a yard on the next play from scrimmage, he did. Brady was flushed out of the pocket to his right and lofted a perfect pass over Donte Stallworth's left shoulder that Stallworth hauled in with his right hand. Only a shoestring tackle by Rashean Mathis stopped Stallworth after 53 yards. Jacksonville's defense stiffened from there and Gostkowski kicked a 35-yard field goal to give the Patriots their 11-point lead back with 6:39 left to play.

What little chance Jacksonville had at that point was completely taken away when Harrison picked off Garrard on fourth and 6 from the Patriots 41. Earlier in the drive, Harrison was flagged for his second personal foul of the game when he rammed Northcutt out of bounds after an 8-yard completion. The interception was a great way for him to ease the frustration over what he thought was a bad call. It was also his seventh interception in seven postseason games, a Patriot record.