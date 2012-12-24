Patriots announce series of transactions

Official website of the New England Patriots

Dec 24, 2012 at 05:57 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots released WR Kamar Aiken and RB James Develin from the 53-man roster and WR Tony Logan and OL Jeremiah Warren from the practice squad.

Aiken, 23, was signed from the practice squad on Saturday and saw action in the win at Jacksonville. He joined the Patriots practice squad on Nov. 19. Aiken originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Buffalo out of Central Florida in 2011. The 6-foot-2, 213-pounder began his rookie season on the Buffalo practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster in November. He played in two games as a reserve. Aiken was released by Buffalo after training camp this past summer and spent time on the practice squads of both Buffalo and Chicago this season.

Develin, 24, joined the New England practice squad on Sept. 1, 2012 and was signed to the 53-man roster on Nov. 28. He played in his first NFL game vs. San Francisco on Dec. 16. The 6-foot-3, 251-pounder, from Brown University, spent most of the 2010 and all of the 2011 season on the Cincinnati practice squad. He originally entered the NFL in 2010 when he was signed to the Cincinnati practice squad on Nov. 30, 2010 after playing for the Florida Tuskers of the United Football League. Develin played four seasons as a defensive lineman at Brown.

Logan, 23, joined the Patriots practice squad on Dec. 12. He served as a reserve wide receiver and the primary punt returner in college at Maryland for three seasons. As a senior in 2011, he played in 11 games as a punt returner, kickoff returner and wide receiver.

Warren, 25, was originally signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of South Florida on May 10, 2012 and was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 5.

