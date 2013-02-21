Patriots Cheerleader Open Auditions Are March 2

Official website of the New England Patriots

Feb 21, 2013 at 02:10 AM
New England Patriots
20130221-cheer-article.jpg
Danny Amendola.

Foxborough, Mass. – The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will hold an open audition for the 2013 squad on Saturday, March 2.

Women who are at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or GED are invited to audition. The auditions will take place in Gillette Stadium's Dana Farber Field House. Candidates will perform two designated routines and a freestyle combination. They will be judged on dance ability, showmanship, overall appearance and level of physical fitness. Judges will narrow the field to up to 65 participants to be invited back for final auditions on Saturday, March 16. A more detailed description of the audition process can be found at www.patriots.com/cheerleaders.

The 2013 Patriots Cheerleading Squad will be comprised of approximately 24-30 women. The squad rehearses twice a week and performs at all Patriots home games. In addition to performing in front of nearly 70,000 fans, a spot on the squad can provide some exciting perks. The cheerleaders have traveled to exotic locations for their Swimsuit Calendar shoot, and Patriots Cheerleaders have visited deployed military troops in more than 25 countries. Patriots Cheerleaders have appeared on local and national television, including Entertainment Tonight, E!, Inside Edition, Fox News, the Late Show with David Letterman, On-Air with Ryan Seacrest, Good Morning America and the CBS Early Show. Patriots Cheerleaders have also been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, Maxim and Muscle and Fitness.

The Patriots Cheerleaders are also seeking non-performing promotional models. For details on how to apply to become a Patriots Cheerleader promotional model, please visit www.patriots.com/cheerleaders.

