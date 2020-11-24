Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni: Where Are They Now? - Brittany (Bonchuk) Valentine

After cheering, Brittany taught as an adjunct instructor for the Social Work Department at Central CT State University, and she presently provides clinical supervision to graduate students from area colleges as they develop skills to become future therapists, social welfare activists, policy-makers and researchers. Brittany has worked with local Child Advocacy Center's, and was appointed to the Governor's Task Force on Justice for Abused Children MDT evaluation committee given her expertise as a nationally credentialed trauma therapist. Brittany continues to focus her efforts on promoting emotional wellness and reducing the stigma around mental illness by integrating social and emotional learning in the school system, starting in early childhood.

Now more than ever, Brittany believes that mental health is crucial given the many adverse stressors our children, families and communities are faced with. Brittany maintains that her experience on the Patriots Cheerleading team allowed her to positively channel her passions for dance, performance, charitable contribution and professional sports. For Brittany, cheerleading was a form of self-care, an outlet to help balance the challenges of working in the social work field. Brittany resides in CT with her husband, Jeff, and their two sons, Julian and Avery. She encourages opportunities for mindful self-care each day as a way to stay healthy physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually.