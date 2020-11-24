Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni: Where Are They Now? - Brittany (Bonchuk) Valentine

Nov 24, 2020
300x300-pats-cheer
Patriots Cheerleaders

Staff

5-pats

Brittany (Bonchuk) Valentine is a 4 season Patriots Cheerleader alumni. Brittany began cheering in 2008, where she was honored to be named the squad's Rookie of the Year. In her 4 years of cheering, Brittany visited 9 countries and traveled as part of 3 separate military tours overseas. Brittany is a 3 season Line Captain for the Patriots Cheerleaders, and received the Teammate Award in 2009 and Cheerleader of the Year recognition in 2010 when she represented the Patriots Cheerleaders at the NFL Pro Bowl in Hawaii. Brittany solidified her experience on the team with a Super Bowl XLIX win in Arizona! A most memorable game, and what Brittany felt was a perfect way to end her cheerleading career as a Super Bowl Champion!

During her time as a cheerleader, Brittany worked full-time as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker. She received her Master's Degree from UConn in 2006, and has provided community mental healthcare as a psychotherapist specializing in child and adolescent behavioral health ever since. Brittany has worked in various settings including schools, prisons, community clinics, and hospitals. She presently works for a public school district as an elementary school social worker and in private practice.

2 pats
KEITH NORDSTROM/New England Patriots

After cheering, Brittany taught as an adjunct instructor for the Social Work Department at Central CT State University, and she presently provides clinical supervision to graduate students from area colleges as they develop skills to become future therapists, social welfare activists, policy-makers and researchers. Brittany has worked with local Child Advocacy Center's, and was appointed to the Governor's Task Force on Justice for Abused Children MDT evaluation committee given her expertise as a nationally credentialed trauma therapist. Brittany continues to focus her efforts on promoting emotional wellness and reducing the stigma around mental illness by integrating social and emotional learning in the school system, starting in early childhood. 

Now more than ever, Brittany believes that mental health is crucial given the many adverse stressors our children, families and communities are faced with. Brittany maintains that her experience on the Patriots Cheerleading team allowed her to positively channel her passions for dance, performance, charitable contribution and professional sports. For Brittany, cheerleading was a form of self-care, an outlet to help balance the challenges of working in the social work field. Brittany resides in CT with her husband, Jeff, and their two sons, Julian and Avery. She encourages opportunities for mindful self-care each day as a way to stay healthy physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually.

4 pats

