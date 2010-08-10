Official website of the New England Patriots

Throwback Highlights: Patriots 2003 AFC Championship Win Over Colts

Report: DeMarcus Covington to be Named Patriots Next Defensive Coordinator

Report Roundup: Patriots Ramp Up Coordinator Interviews

Patriots Greats Chronicle Jerod Mayo's Journey to Head Coach

Patriots Unfiltered 1/25: Offseason Hot Topics, NFL Draft Talk, Conference Championship Picks

Patriots Catch-22 1/25: Senior Bowl Preview, NFL Draft Talk, Updates on Jerod Mayo Building his Coaching Staff

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Sign OL Michael Jordan to a Futures Contract

2003: The Super Sequel Podcast drops 1/29

Patriots Unfiltered 1/23: Building the Patriots Coaching Staff, Playoffs Recap, Mapping Out the Offseason

NFL Notes: Mayo hits the ground running

Patriots Mailbag: How Will Patriots Evolve Under Mayo?

Jerod Mayo on WEEI 1/22: "We have a lot of great leaders"

New England Patriots 2024 Offseason Primer

EXCLUSIVE: 1994 Interview with Robert Kraft Moments After Purchasing the New England Patriots

Championing Community: Reflecting on Robert Kraft's pioneering 30 years of philanthropy with Patriots

Throwback Highlights: 10 Year Anniversary of Patriots Defeating Colts in 2014 AFC Divisional Round

Patriots All Access: A New Era, Jerod Mayo 1-on-1

EXCLUSIVE: Head Coach Jerod Mayo 1-on-1 with Tamara Brown

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Robert Kraft's Purchase of the New England Patriots

Patriots Cheerleaders: From Sideline to Shoreline Video

Aug 10, 2010 at 02:00 AM

Come join 25 New England Patriots Cheerleaders for 8 days in the Dominican Republic as they shoot their 2011 swimsuit calendar.

Watch Video >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Cheerleaders 2023 Year in Review

Looking back at the Patriots Cheerleaders 2023 season.
news

From foster care to Patriots Cheerleading squad, Kayshauna Montano turned her insecurities into an asset

Between the foster care system and bullying, New England Patriots Cheerleader Kayshauna Montano faced a lot of adversity growing up. After rising above it all to pursue her dreams, she's inspiring the same confidence from kids as her 2024 season initiative.
news

Patriots Cheerleader Sarah Barrett found 'real impact of athletics' through running; her mission is to inspire the same in others

New England cheerleader Sarah Barrett found her power through sports. Through running, volunteering, and her platform with the Patriots, she hopes to spread the same message about the personal growth that comes with challenges.
news

Patriots and Junior Cheerleaders Volunteer at Turkey Brigade

The Patriots Cheerleaders, Pat Patriot, and the Junior Cheerleaders volunteered at Personal Best Charity's annual Thanksgiving Turkey Brigade on Saturday, November 18.
news

Patriots Cheerleader Molly Shelters is part of something bigger than herself, and wants all kids to experience that feeling of inclusion

New England Patriots Cheerleader and speech language pathologist Molly Shelters had her two worlds collide on Friday, with an appearance at the blue S.E.A.S. Autism Center.
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Host 2024 Calendar Launch Party 

The Patriots Cheerleaders will launch their 2024 Calendar at an open to the public event Thursday, October 26 at Gillette Stadium.
news

For Patriots Cheerleader Olivia Kerins, nursing and philanthropy run in the family

'I hope to be a really strong voice for skin cancer prevention, and really, all forms of cancer prevention.'
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Sarah & Parker travel to Germany 

Ahead of the Patriots-Colts matchup this season, Patriots Cheerleaders Sarah & Parker visited Germany this summer to meet fans & spread some spirit from New England! 
news

Four Patriots Cheerleaders celebrate college graduations

Alexa Pillsbury, Sarah Tong, Haley Schmich and Jillian Acevedo all recently earned their college degrees. Here's what is next for the New England Patriots Cheerleaders.
news

Patriots Cheerleader Eliza Kanner sees two worlds collide during Jewish Heritage Month

By day, the proud Jewish activist works for Combined Jewish Philanthropies. With the work of Robert Kraft's Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, she's seeing some overlap in her two jobs.
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2023 Squad

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders have announced their squad for the 2023 season.
news

Patriots Cheerleader running Boston Marathon and competing for Miss Connecticut crown this weekend

Balancing cheering, training, and working full-time isn't easy, but Sarah Barrett has never let being a young single mom stop her from pursuing her goals.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: DeMarcus Covington to be Named Patriots Next Defensive Coordinator

Report Roundup: Patriots Ramp Up Coordinator Interviews

Patriots Greats Chronicle Jerod Mayo's Journey to Head Coach

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Sign OL Michael Jordan to a Futures Contract

NFL Notes: Mayo hits the ground running

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Throwback Highlights: Patriots 2003 AFC Championship Win Over Colts

Watch throwback highlights from the 2003 AFC Championship win against Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts. Ty Law, Tom Brady and more led the Patriots to a conference championship win to advance to Super Bowl XXXVIII.

2003: The Super Sequel Podcast drops 1/29

Previewing the second Patriots Super Bowl Sound Odyssey, recounting the team's 2003 championship season.

EXCLUSIVE: 1994 Interview with Robert Kraft Moments After Purchasing the New England Patriots

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Robert Kraft purchasing the New England Patriots, watch an exclusive interview from 1994 moments after Mr. Kraft made the deal official. The Patriots Chairman and CEO shares his dreams of owning an NFL team, the importance of the New England community and what the Patriots legacy means to him and the region.

Throwback Highlights: 10 Year Anniversary of Patriots Defeating Colts in 2014 AFC Divisional Round

Watch throwback highlights from the 2014 AFC Divisional playoff game as the New England Patriots take on the Indianapolis Colts at home at Gillette Stadium. See former Patriots Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, LeGarrette Blount and more defeat the Colts 43-22 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Patriots All Access: A New Era, Jerod Mayo 1-on-1

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we welcome in a new era, as Jerod Mayo is introduced as the 15th head coach in franchise history. Go behind the scenes on Mayo's first day and get reaction from current and former players on the hire.  Plus, we go one-on-one with the new head coach.  All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

EXCLUSIVE: Head Coach Jerod Mayo 1-on-1 with Tamara Brown

Tamara Brown sits down with Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo to discuss his excitement for his new role.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising