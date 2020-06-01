Official website of the New England Patriots

Monday, Jun 01, 2020 09:26 AM

Patriots Cheerleaders Victoria & Dana Contribute to COVID-19 Pandemic Response

Jennifer Sullivan
Jennifer Sullivan

Patriots Cheerleaders Staff

Patriots Cheerleaders Victoria and Dana are doing their part to help with the response to the coronavirus and its effect on our local community.

For the past several weeks, Victoria has been helping to assemble face shields for essential employees all over New England. She has helped assemble an order of 3 million faces shields. Victoria is so happy to be able to help out by creating protection for front line workers during this crisis.

Patriots Cheerleader Victoria
Patriots Cheerleader Victoria

Dana works as a supply chain analyst for an automation company. The company has been ramping up during the pandemic as their life sciences business contributes to the discovery and cure for COVID-19. Due to huge demand across the world, the department has been providing components in testing kits, such as storage for virus samples for immediate and future research. Some of the components are storage samples providing information capabilities that manage data for several patients being tested for the COVID-19 virus. They are also providing vaccine clinical trial management to help reduce trial timelines. Dana is proud to be a part of a company that has a department focused on health and community!

Patriots Cheerleader Dana
Patriots Cheerleader Dana

Related Content

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Hannah
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Hannah

When Junior Cheerleader Hannah's school closed at the start of the pandemic, she and her mom decided to start a Kindness Rocks project for their neighborhood.
Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Lacey
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Lacey

Junior Patriots Cheerleader Lacey has been keeping very busy during these uncertain times.
Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Mia
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Mia

Mia Velez is an 8-year old Junior Patriots Cheerleader and a Masconomet Youth Cheerleader.
Patriots Cheerleaders Bailey & Emily Virtually Graduate
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Bailey & Emily Virtually Graduate

Patriots Cheerleaders Bailey and Emily celebrated their college graduations a little differently than expected, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Kallie
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Kallie

Junior Patriots Cheerleader Kallie donated all of her birthday money to a charity in Australia while they battled devastating wildfires.
Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Shaye & Mackenzie
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Shaye & Mackenzie

Shaye and Mackenzie handed out 96 bottles of sanitizer to those in need in their community. 
Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Ava Joy
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Ava Joy

Ava came to her parents over the last month and said that she wanted to start a business to help those in need.
Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni: Where Are They Now - Kimberly Mello
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni: Where Are They Now - Kimberly Mello

In our 'Where are they now?' series we spotlight former Patriots Cheerleader Kimberly Mello. Kimberly was a Patriots Cheerleader in the 2003-2004 season.
Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Kianna and Riley
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Kianna and Riley

10 year old Riley's artwork won 1st place at the Deerfield Fair this past fall and her amazing creativity and skills landed her artwork on the front cover of her elementary school's yearbook.
Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Haileigh
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Haileigh

Junior Cheerleader Haileigh has been busy with her mom making masks and mask covers for local community programs, nurses, doctors, respiratory therapist, and high risk friends and family members.
Staying Cheer-ful During Quarantine
news

Staying Cheer-ful During Quarantine

The Patriots Cheerleaders stay busy while "social distancing."

Ben Coates (left), Ty Law (middle) and Willie McGinest (right).

