Patriots Cheerleaders Victoria & Dana Contribute to COVID-19 Pandemic Response

Dana works as a supply chain analyst for an automation company. The company has been ramping up during the pandemic as their life sciences business contributes to the discovery and cure for COVID-19. Due to huge demand across the world, the department has been providing components in testing kits, such as storage for virus samples for immediate and future research. Some of the components are storage samples providing information capabilities that manage data for several patients being tested for the COVID-19 virus. They are also providing vaccine clinical trial management to help reduce trial timelines. Dana is proud to be a part of a company that has a department focused on health and community!