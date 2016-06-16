Patriots Cheerleaders: Where Are They Now? Bonnie Gardner Drumm

After cheerleading at Windham (Maine) High School, Bonnie attended the University of Maine at Orono where she became captain of the co-ed cheerleading squad for 2 years. At UMaine Bonnie was awarded the honor of becoming a professional cheerleading instructor for the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) of Dallas, Texas. She worked for 10 years as a Head NCA Instructor running summer cheer camps across the Northeast. Upon graduation from UMaine, Bonnie became Coach of the University's cheerleaders for 2 years. At age 25 Bonnie tried out with a friend for the New England Patriots Cheerleaders. They both made the team. Bonnie was living in upstate NY and attending cosmetology school. She tried out with 600 other women from 8 states and made the team. In her second year she was voted a Captain of the squad and the Cheer Choreographer. In that role she cheered and created all the sideline cheers for the team for the next 4 years until her squad was disbanded prior to the 1985 season. Bonnie was awarded MVC- "Most Valuable Cheerleader" in her third year cheering for New England Patriots. She commuted from Maine 3 hours each way to attend all practices, appearances and games for the New England Patriots while working full time as a Cosmetologist in Portland Maine!