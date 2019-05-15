Patriots Cheerleaders: Where Are They Now? - Camille Kostek

View this post on Instagram

a dream come true. I’m trying not to cry of joy AGAIN as I simply write that little phrase. This is living proof to “trust the process” “everything happens for a reason” and “when the time is right...” THIS cover is my living proof that what’s meant to be will be. This cover came after countless NO’s. This cover came after years of rejection. This cover came after 10 years of talking about wanting to simply be a @si_swimsuit model in the issue. This cover came after submitting a video for the first ever open call two years ago. My day one friends and my parents and siblings have heard me talk about this dream forever. They’ve watched me work for it and they’ve watched me fail. But when you are passionate about wanting something in your life NOTHING will get in the way. This cover came at a time where I finally accepted every inch of this body, and where I felt my best self mentally. I have admired women of this iconic issue since I learned of it over ten years ago. They helped shape the way I viewed myself. I feel so honored to be loved and trusted by @mj_day and the rest of the team to be one of the covers for one powerful Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. This cover is for all the dreamers out there. Work hard, be kind to all around you and own who YOU are. SI SWIMSUIT 2019 COVERGIRL OMG 😭