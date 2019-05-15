Patriots Cheerleaders: Where Are They Now? - Camille Kostek

Camille Kostek was a New England Patriots Cheerleader for two seasons. In 2013 she joined the roster and landed the cover of the cheerleaders' annual swimsuit calendar which was shot in Saint Lucia. The same year, Kostek was selected as one of the four cheerleaders to serve as a Patriots ambassador on an NFL tour in China. In her last season, she performed at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona for Super Bowl XLIX where the Patriots won against the Seattle Seahawks.
Camille currently works as a model, on-camera personality, and most recently was named 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model. With this platform, she is passionate about using her voice to share her message to empower women to embody their true beauty and to not conform to industry standards. She hopes to encourage all walks of life to challenge themselves and pursue their greatest passions.
Kostek has appeared on Good Morning America, Access Hollywood, EXTRA, SI TV, and has co-hosted shows on SIRIUS XM radio to millions of listeners. She is well known for her fun dancing videos on social media and her famous hashtag 'never not dancing'. She loves the positive moment it's created of carefree personality and happiness amongst her fans and followers. Her next goal is to land a role on Dancing with the Stars and hopes to one day dance battle with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show.