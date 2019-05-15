Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Apr 22 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Draft Spotlight: Who is the Patriots mock draft favorite at 15?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Shooting the breeze about the Draft

NFL Notes: Offering some rough draft suggestions

Draft Spotlight: Patriots in attendance at second Lance Pro Day

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Sign Restricted Free Agent DB J.C. Jackson; Release OL Dustin Woodard

Belichick, Patriots locking in on 2021 draft

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

13 Ways to Commemorate One Boston Day

Draft Spotlight: Pats present at second Fields day

Analysis: No easy way to replace Edelman

Edelman's unlikely star turn comes to an end

How Julian Edelman burrowed his way into the heart of Patriots Nation

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

QB situation dominates Kraft Q&A session

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Patriots Cheerleaders: Where Are They Now? - Camille Kostek

May 15, 2019 at 12:18 PM
300x300-pats-cheer
Patriots Cheerleaders

Staff

2500x1406-20190515-camille

Camille Kostek was a New England Patriots Cheerleader for two seasons. In 2013 she joined the roster and landed the cover of the cheerleaders' annual swimsuit calendar which was shot in Saint Lucia. The same year, Kostek was selected as one of the four cheerleaders to serve as a Patriots ambassador on an NFL tour in China. In her last season, she performed at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona for Super Bowl XLIX where the Patriots won against the Seattle Seahawks.

Camille currently works as a model, on-camera personality, and most recently was named 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model. With this platform, she is passionate about using her voice to share her message to empower women to embody their true beauty and to not conform to industry standards. She hopes to encourage all walks of life to challenge themselves and pursue their greatest passions.

View this post on Instagram

a dream come true. I’m trying not to cry of joy AGAIN as I simply write that little phrase. This is living proof to “trust the process” “everything happens for a reason” and “when the time is right...” THIS cover is my living proof that what’s meant to be will be. This cover came after countless NO’s. This cover came after years of rejection. This cover came after 10 years of talking about wanting to simply be a @si_swimsuit model in the issue. This cover came after submitting a video for the first ever open call two years ago. My day one friends and my parents and siblings have heard me talk about this dream forever. They’ve watched me work for it and they’ve watched me fail. But when you are passionate about wanting something in your life NOTHING will get in the way. This cover came at a time where I finally accepted every inch of this body, and where I felt my best self mentally. I have admired women of this iconic issue since I learned of it over ten years ago. They helped shape the way I viewed myself. I feel so honored to be loved and trusted by @mj_day and the rest of the team to be one of the covers for one powerful Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. This cover is for all the dreamers out there. Work hard, be kind to all around you and own who YOU are. SI SWIMSUIT 2019 COVERGIRL OMG 😭

A post shared by CAMILLE (@camillekostek) on

Kostek has appeared on Good Morning America, Access Hollywood, EXTRA, SI TV, and has co-hosted shows on SIRIUS XM radio to millions of listeners. She is well known for her fun dancing videos on social media and her famous hashtag 'never not dancing'. She loves the positive moment it's created of carefree personality and happiness amongst her fans and followers. Her next goal is to land a role on Dancing with the Stars and hopes to one day dance battle with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show.

Related Content

news

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

The New England Patriots are in mourning today after learning that Tracy Sormanti, the team's longtime cheerleading director, passed away.
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni: Where Are They Now? - Brittany (Bonchuk) Valentine

In our 'Where are they now?' series we spotlight former Patriots Cheerleader Brittany (Bonchuk) Valentine.
news

Past the Poms: Patriots Cheerleaders Bond at Boundless Adventures

Squad bonding time is not the easiest to come by during a pandemic. When the team received the opportunity to go to Boundless Adventures in Berlin, MA, everyone jumped at the chance to have some socially distanced fun together.
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni: Where Are They Now? – Ashley Herron

After almost a decade of work in the corporate world, Ashley started a consulting firm which focuses on disruptive strategies for small to mid size businesses.
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2020 Squad

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders have announced their squad for the 2020 season.
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Anika

Junior Patriots Cheerleader Anika is always looking to bring a smile to others.
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Regan

Before Regan's junior year of high school and competitive dance team classes went remote, Sterling Academy of Dance was able to hold their 2nd annual Competition Gala where the dancers performed their competition routines for friends and family to launch the season. Regan's performance won 1st place for large group as well as an invitation to Nationals.
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Maddison

Junior Patriots Cheerleader Maddison is an avid softball player. Her team went undefeated this past fall! She is anxiously awaiting the start of the new season.
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Hannah

When Junior Cheerleader Hannah's school closed at the start of the pandemic, she and her mom decided to start a Kindness Rocks project for their neighborhood.
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Victoria & Dana Contribute to COVID-19 Pandemic Response

Patriots Cheerleaders Victoria and Dana are doing their part to help with the response to the coronavirus and its effect on our local community. 
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Lacey

Junior Patriots Cheerleader Lacey has been keeping very busy during these uncertain times.
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Mia

Mia Velez is an 8-year old Junior Patriots Cheerleader and a Masconomet Youth Cheerleader.

Latest News

NFL approves jersey number expansion, other 2021 rule changes

Julian Edelman joins 'Inside the NFL' cast, teams up with ViacomCBS

Patriots News Blitz 4/21: Patriots hope to find depth through NFL Draft

Draft Spotlight: Who is the Patriots mock draft favorite at 15?

NFL Notes: Offering some rough draft suggestions

Patriots News Blitz 4/20: Multiple Patriot players report to voluntary offseason program

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 4/15: 'Try to evaluate the players and make good decisions'

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Julian Edelman's Funniest Moments    

A look back at Julian Edelman's funniest on camera moments

Patriots Draft Preview: Wide Receivers

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss potential fits at wide receiver for the Patriots in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Gotta Believe: A tribute to Julian Edelman

A look back at Julian Edelman's legacy in New England, from his big personality on and off the field, to the moments that made him a fan favorite.

NFL Throwback: Julian Edelman's Top 10 career plays

Watch the greatest plays from Julian Edelman's 12-year career in New England.

A look back at Julian Edelman's biggest moments

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement yesterday. Here is a look back at his great 12 year career in the NFL.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising