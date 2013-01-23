Official website of the New England Patriots

Inside the Locker Room Following Win Over Falcons

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Discussing wins over the Falcons and Browns, Trent Brown 1-on-1 

Patriots reflect on dominant defensive performance against Falcons on Thursday Night Football

Patriots This Week: Browns and Falcons lookback

Trent Brown treated high school football program to game-day experience in Atlanta 

Kyle and Marissa Van Noy featured in 'Wall Street Journal' for their work flipping houses 

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Trent Brown

Bill Belichick 11/19: "We're going to fight for every yard"

Press Pass: Players react to Thursday night shutout against the Falcons

What Went Right: Patriots shutout the Falcons

Game Observations: An open and shut(out) case 

4 Keys from Patriots 25-0 win over Falcons

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to seven straight wins over the Falcons

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Falcons Week 11

Pats wreak interior havoc to stuff Falcons' fourth-and-short plunge

Davon Godchaux keeps sack party going with Pats' fourth QB takedown of night

Devin McCourty nabs 30th career INT on Matt Ryan's pressured throw

Nick Folk's season-long 53-yard FG doinks camera operator

J.C. Jackson's sideline tightrope act secures sixth pick of 2021

Kyle Van Noy reads Rosen's eyes for 35-yard pick six

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/23/2013

Jan 22, 2013 at 11:46 PM
80x80-hacku-headshot.png
Mike Hacku

Staff Writer

20130123-armstead.jpg

Tom E. Curran of CSNNE.com reports that the Patriots have signed former CFL defensive tackle Armond Armstead, according to a source. Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 300-pounds, Armstead went undrafted in the 2012 NFL Draft after playing his college career at USC, but is a player that Curran believes has "excellent pass-rushing skills." Armstead totaled 43 tackles and 6 sacks for the Toronto Argonauts in 2012, and was pursued by the Eagles and Colts over the past few weeks.

Mike Rodak of ESPNBoston.com resets the Patriots roster and takes a look at the players who are set to become free agents in March. Notable players on the list include Kyle Arrington, Deion Branch, Patrick Chung, Julian Edelman, Aqib Talib, Sebastian Vollmer, Wes Welker and Danny Woodhead. Rodak notes that the "odds are against Chung returning" to the team in 2013.

Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports that the Patriots have signed multiple players to futures contracts, including LB Jeff Tarpinian, DE Marcus Benard, FB James Develin and WR Jeremy Ebert. Benard suffered a motorcycle accident 15 months ago that left him with minor injuries, but has recorded 11.5 sacks in 25 career games. "A futures contract is essentially a chance for the player to participate in camp, and the Patriots have been busy locking up their practice squad players in the wake of their playoff defeat," writes Howe.

Jeff Howe also writes that ankle surgery could be a possibility for defensive end Chandler Jones after the injury limited him to goal-line duty in the AFC Championship game on Sunday. "Jones said he would meet with the medical staff (on Monday) to find out if he needed work done," reports Howe. The 6-foot-5 rookie recorded 45 tackles, 6 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles in 14 games this past season.

Ron Borges of the Boston Herald believes that the Patriots must re-sign impending free agent CB Aqib Talib. Acquired on November 1 from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth-round draft pick, Talib recorded 19 tackles and an interception in 6 games with New England.

James Walker of ESPN.com writes that it would cost the Patriots $11.4 million to franchise soon-to-be free agent Wes Welker. "That is too expensive for a one-year rental and would eat up New England's salary cap," writes Walker. "It appears it's either a multi-year extension or bust for Welker and the Patriots, who both have about five weeks to make a decision before the Pro Bowl receiver hits the open market."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

