Patriots.com News Blitz - 11/24/2006

Nov 24, 2006 at 02:15 AM

Amalie Benjamin of The Boston Globe reports on receiver Reche Caldwell, who's having a career year since joining the Patriots from San Diego. Caldwell had been plagued by injuries with the Chargers and is pleased with the fresh start he's gotten in New England. "Man, it's a blessing," Caldwell said. "It feels so good. People don't realize, I even enjoy practicing now, because I missed so much time away from football because I was hurt. I enjoy practicing and the games. It's fun. It's all fun again. Going to meetings and just being here for 10 games, being able to be a part of all 10 games and contribute. I enjoy it."

The Boston Globe's Mike Reiss offers a feature on linebacker Rosevelt Colvin. Colvin talks about his relationship with his former team, the Bears. "Obviously, there's some history there just because that was my foundation, where I came into [the league]," he said. "There's not necessarily hard feelings but my relationship [with the front office] did end on a bad note." The Bears Brian Urlacher speaks about Colvin, as does Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

John Tomase of the Boston Herald reports on the Patriots difficulties at home this season. Although they're undefeated on the road, the Patriots are 2-3 at home right now. A win over the Bears will bring their home record to .500. Tomase discusses the home losses and talks to players about factors contributing to those losses. "I just want to win. I don't care if it's on the road. I don't care if they're in this stadium. I don't care if it's at my momma's house. I just need W's. That's all we're looking forward to," said cornerback Ellis Hobbs.

Albert Breer of the MetroWest Daily News reports on the potential for turnovers to play a big role in this Sunday's game. The Patriots fumbled four times last week, but only lost possession of the football once. Belichick said Wednesday that those kind of things will catch up to a team if those mistakes aren't corrected.

Alan Greenberg of the Hartford Courant reports on the Bears middle linebacker, Brian Urlacher. "[Urlacher] sets the tone for that whole defense," Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said this week. "He's so active and he's physical and he's fast." Urlacher is on pace to become the second player in NFL history - the first was Lawrence Taylor - to be named Defensive Player of the Year in consecutive seasons.

The Woonsocket Call's Michael Parente offers a feature on Urlacher as well. Urlacher calls himself lucky. Everyone else just calls him good. "That's Brian Urlacher -- always trying to downplay his ability and what he means to our football team," Bears coach Lovie Smith said. "You earn your luck. To me, you're lucky when you're prepared and you get an opportunity. He's gotten both of those."

[Mark Farinella](http://nepint01/gillettestadiumnet/docs/MediaRelations/DailyClips/All Papers 112406.doc) of The Sun Chronicle writes that Urlacher is the latest in a long line of great Bears linebackers that includes Dick Butkus, Mike Singletary and Bill George. Urlacher, now in his seventh NFL season out of New Mexico, is a different breed of middle linebacker than what the Bears have put on the field before. At New Mexico, he played a lot of free safety and even lined up as a wide receiver on occasion. Belichick spoke Wednesday about Urlacher's combination of size and speed.

The Patriot Ledger reports on the Patriots newest addition to the team, punter Ken Walter. Walter played for the Pats from 2001 to 2003, and was inactive in the NFL last season.

USA Today offers its Inside Slant on the Patriots, which was updated today.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

