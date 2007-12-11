Official website of the New England Patriots

Inside The Draft Room: Patriots Select Tyquan Thornton

Matt Groh 4/29: "When you come back up, you don't want to miss out on a player"

'22 Draft Day 2: More dealing, more new players for Patriots

Get to know newest Patriots after first three rounds of 2022 NFL Draft

Analysis: Belichick may be putting faith in returning LBs

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

College Highlights: Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

Patriots select Marcus Jones with No. 85 pick in 2022 draft

Tyquan Thornton 4/29: "Getting the phone call from the Patriots was a dream come true"

Patriots select Tyquan Thornton with No. 50 pick in 2022 draft

College Highlights: Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

Cole Strange: "I know for a fact I'm going to enjoy it here"

Cole Strange's first day in Foxboro

Meet Ben Lepper, the Make-A-Wish kid whose life was changed by the NFL Draft

Cole Strange introduced as Patriots 2022 first-round pick

'22 Draft Day 1: Patriots trade down, then make Strange pick

Analysis: Pats miss opportunity with trade down

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

Potential Patriots for Draft Day 2

Bill Belichick on Cole Strange 4/28: "He does a lot of things, has a lot of good tools to work with"

Patriots.com News Blitz - 12/11/2007

In today's Patriots.com News Blitz ... After a convincing 34-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers the media is turning their attention to Sunday's game against the Jets.

Dec 11, 2007 at 01:00 AM

A Boston Globe piece notes that New England tightened up its red zone defense against the Steelers. After holding the Pittsburgh without a touchdown in three red zone trips in a 34-13 victory Sunday, the Patriots moved up to 31st in the league in red zone defense. They have allowed 20 touchdowns in 31 possessions. The Dolphins are last with 28 touchdowns allowed in 43 trips.

"Defensively, we played better in the red area and the goal line, made a couple big stops there," said coach Bill Belichick. "That helped us."

The Boston Herald reports that during his weekly appearance on WEEI's "Dennis & Callahan Show," Tom Brady claimed Anthony Smith continued his ill-advised guarantee of victory into pregame warmups. Brady noted that Smith was heaving a heavy helping of trash talk his way in pregame warmups.

"He was talking before the game. He was standing there at midfield yelling at me. That was my first opportunity to kind of talk back," Brady said of his first encounter with Smith. "We always say, 'We do our talking on the field,' and that's where we do it. A lot of guys had a lot of things to say to him."

The Boston Herald writes that after two consecutive weeks of subpar performances, there was a renewed sense of confidence in the Patriots locker room following Sunday's 34-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"We played Patriots football, and this is what I'm used to playing since I've been here - going out here, not taking any crap, standing up to a big physical team like Pittsburgh," Harrison said after the game. "It's going out and doing what we do best, playing sound fundamental football."

A piece in the Providence Journal notes that Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour may still be dealing with the aftereffects of having knee surgery in the offseason. In six games, Seymour has 21 tackles (11 solo) and two quarterback hits since returning from the physically-unable-to-perform list. He noted after the game against the Steelers that he's still not playing at maximum health.

"I'm not quite 100 percent yet, but I'm working in the right direction," Seymour said.

Instead of having to find a way to motivate his awe-inducing assemblage of talent each week, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has built-in inspiration, courtesy of New York Jets head coach Eric Mangini and what has become known as Spygate according to a piece in the Boston Globe. The result has been a team that is chasing history and doing it with a record-setting romp through the league.

The Boston Herald notes that the New York Jets are taking a lesson learned from the Patriots win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. There will be no guarantees. A week after the Steelers safety ill-advisedly declared that Pittsburgh would beat the Patriots, only to see the Pats win in a landslide, Jets players steered clear of any such proclamations.

"You don't have to worry about anyone in this locker room saying anything that can be used as bulletin board material," Jets receiver Laveranues Coles said. "That's just not us. It's not this locker room. We keep a tight hold on guys to let them know not to step out of line."

The Boston Herald notes that this Sunday's matchup against the New York Jets is a game that means nothing and everything all at once, a showdown that has no bearing on the playoff race but might be the most anticipated game of the regular season.

Quick Hits

  • The Providence Journal offers a piece on Patriots wide receiver Chad Jackson, who saw extended action returning kickoffs against the Steelers on Sunday.
  • The Boston Globe's Patriots blog takes a look at the snaps played by Patriots defensive players against the Steelers as well as the positional groupings utilized by the Patriots' offense in Sunday's win.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.

news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.

news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.

news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Jack Jones Conference Call 4/30

Get to know newest Patriots after first three rounds of 2022 NFL Draft

Potential Patriots for Draft Day 3

Transcript: Matt Groh Press Conference 4/29

'22 Draft Day 2: More dealing, more new players for Patriots

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

College Highlights: Kevin Harris, RB, South Carolina

Watch college highlights from South Carolina running back Kevin Harris. Harris was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round (183rd overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots select Bailey Zappe with No. 137 pick in 2022 draft

The New England Patriots select Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Bailey Zappe in Round 4 of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 137 overall pick.

College Highlights: Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky

Watch college highlights from Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe. Zappe was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round (137th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots select Pierre Strong with No. 127 pick in 2022 draft

The New England Patriots select South Dakota St. Jackrabbits running back Pierre Strong Jr. in Round 4 of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 127 overall pick.

College Highlights: Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State

Watch college highlights from Arizona State cornerback Jack Jones. Jones was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round (121st overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

College Highlights: Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State

Watch college highlights from South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong Jr. Strong was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round (127th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Scouting which 50 NFL Draft prospects would best fit the New England Patriots' needs and wants.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the NFL schedule set to be released on May 12, we take a look ahead to the Patriots regular season opponents for the 2022 season.

Patriots eye nine 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising