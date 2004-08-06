Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Nov 27 - 05:00 PM | Tue Nov 28 - 11:55 AM

NFL Notes: For better or worse, it's Zappe time

Patriots Mailbag: A Way-Too-Early Look at the Top Prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft

After Further Review: Patriots Uncertainty at Quarterback Leads to Struggles on Offense, Highlighting Positives on Defense

Patriots Defense Vows to Keep Working

Josh Uche proudly representing his heritage by supporting UNICEF Nigeria for My Cause My Cleats

6 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Giants

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Giants in Week 12

Game Notes: RB Rhamondre Stevenson has third straight game with 100-yards from scrimmage

Photos: Patriots at Giants Week 12

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/26

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Giants Week 12

Patriots vs. Giants Highlights | NFL Week 12

Rhamondre Stevenson bursts in for 7-yard rush TD

Mac Jones fits a seed into a tight crease for 17-yard completion to Parker

Rhamondre Stevenson infiltrates Giants' secondary on bruising 15-yard run

Ezekiel Elliott shoulder-charges a man before lunging for first-down pickup

Jabrill Peppers vacuums in fumble after Giants' botched end-around handoff

Inactive Analysis: OT Trent Brown, WR DeVante Parker, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley Return to the Lineup for the Patriots vs. Giants

Week 12 Inactives: Patriots vs. Giants

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Giants

Patriots.com News Blitz

Patriots.com News Blitz brings you up to date with news from the local media

Aug 06, 2004 at 04:19 AM

Clearly, the big news of the day surrounds new acquisition Dana Stubblefield. "Stubblefield spent last season with Oakland, managing only 18 tackles and no sacks in eight games, though, when healthy, he was effective," writes **Michael Smith** of The Boston Globe.

**Michael Felger** of The Boston Herald has a feature on Stephen Neal, who he describes as " perhaps the most intriguing prospect on the Patriots roster."

In The Providence Journal, **Tom Curran** discusses the role Kevin Faulk will continue to play for the Patriots backfield. "Reading the tea leaves makes it pretty easy to determine that, as long as head coach Bill Belichick is here, his little utility-knife running back will be, too," Curran proposes.

Ken Powers of The Worcester Telegram and Gazette (no online version) writes a piece on the unrelenting intensity of Rodney Harrison. "Harrison is intent on helping the Patriots return to the playoffs, something they didn't do the season after their first Super Bowl win. He won't be content, though, with anything short of another championship," reports Powers.

**Michael Parente** of The Woonsocket Call gives us a look at Jim Miller, who is competing for a roster spot as he rehabs a shoulder injury. "The one thing that keeps him going is his belief that he has more to offer than just a strong arm and a physical presence on the sideline," says Parente.

In more news from The Boston Globe, **Marc Carig** reports on Fred McCrary's return from last season's injuries. "With the arrival of Corey Dillon in the offseason, the unheralded McCrary and backup Patrick Pass will be called upon to create space for the explosive Dillon," Carig writes.

Speaking of the Patriots new running back, **Hector Longo** examines the issue of Dillon's past in The Eagle Tribune, particularly how he hopes to leave it behind. " Corey Dillon is a changed man. A changed man with fresh legs, six 1,000-yard seasons with three Pro Bowls in the bank, and one driving force to keep him on the straight and narrow," writes Longo.

**David Pevear** of The Lowell Sun chronicles the depth the Patriots will enjoy at the wide receiver position this season.

If you are looking for an update on holdout Ben Watson, see **Ron Borges'** article in the Globe. "First-round draft pick Ben Watson and his agent resumed contract negotiations with the Patriots last night, although little progress was reported," says Borges.

Del Jones of The Patriots Ledger (no online version) reports that "Bethel Johnson walked off the practice field with a certain confidence in his step, while Dan Koppen and Eugene Wilson did the same this week as the New England Patriots hummed through the second week of training camp," In his look at the Patriots sophomore class, Jones writes much will be expected of the group that exceeded all expectations last season. " Fortunately for these sophomores they proved that they have the talent to play at this level," writes Jones.

If you don't have it already, be sure to pick up this week's copy of Sports Illustrated, as it contains a feature article on head coach Bill Belichick. Peter King's article follows Belichick from his boyhood home in Annapolis, Maryland to the spotlight of last year's Super Bowl. King describes Belichick's knack for fitting players into specific systems, as well as his no-nonsense attitude. King also tells of Belichick's refusal to rest on his laurels (he spent time in the offseason scheming with LSU coach Nick Saban as well as two-time Super Bowl Champion coach Jimmy Johnson), and his ability to build loyalty from his assistants. "Before the coaching staff headed off on vacation every June, he would distribute the proceeds from his TV and radio shows to his assistants-maybe $12,000 a man-and take nothing for himself," writes King of Belichick's days as the Cleveland Browns head coach.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.
news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.
news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Myles Bryant honoring late friend Charlie Ternan while raising awareness about fentanyl crisis with My Cause My Cleats

NFL Notes: For better or worse, it's Zappe time

MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium to be Streamed Live on Patriots.com on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

Patriots Mailbag: A Way-Too-Early Look at the Top Prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft

After Further Review: Patriots Uncertainty at Quarterback Leads to Struggles on Offense, Highlighting Positives on Defense

My Cause My Cleats: Your Patriots Chosen Charities

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matthew Slater 11/27: "We need to remain engaged"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Monday, November, 27, 2023.

Rhamondre Stevenson 11/27: "We've got a good group of guys"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Monday, November, 27, 2023.

Jahlani Tavai 11/27: "We want to create even more opportunities"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Monday, November, 27, 2023.

Coach Bill Belichick 11/27: "Going to keep working as hard as we can"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, November, 27, 2023.

Coach Bill Belichick 11/26: "Just got to do a better job"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Sunday, November, 26, 2023.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 11/26: "At the end of the day we've got to keep going"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media on Sunday, November, 26, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising