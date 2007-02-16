Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/16/2007

The Boston Globe's Mike Reiss reports on former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis' medical malpractice suit. Alan C. Wittgrove, the medical director of the bariatric program at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, Calif., testified for nearly 3 1/2 hours yesterday in Suffolk Superior Court on the third day of the trial. He believes Weis wouldn't have neurological damage to his legs if doctors had not waited so long between his first gastric bypass surgery and the second surgery that saved his life.

Boston Herald writer Laurel J. Sweet explains that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will testify for Weis today. He was the first person Weis told about the operation before it happened, was at Weis' bedside following the complications and was a major support to Weis' wife while he was in a coma.

The Sun Chronicle explains that Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will be playing two concerts at Gillette Stadium on consecutive weekends in September.