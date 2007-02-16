Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Nov 16 - 02:00 PM | Mon Nov 20 - 07:25 AM

Do Your Job: Behind-the-Scenes of the Patriots Trip to Germany

Patriots All Access: Bye-Week, Behind the Scenes of Germany Trip, Jahlani Tavai 1-on-1

Patriots This Week: Colts Recap and How the Patriots are Approaching the Bye Week

Patriots Unfiltered 11/16: What Went Wrong vs. Colts, What Needs to Improve after the Bye, 1-on-1 with Ezekiel Elliott

One-on-One with Ezekiel Elliott | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Boots on the Ground: Honoring U.S. Service Members and Gold Star families

Matthew Slater on the bye week: "Hopefully we can make the most of it"

Ten Next Gen Stats From the First Ten Patriots Games in the 2023 Season

Patriots Mailbag: Reassessing things at the bye

A Whole New Ball Game: Former Patriot Vernon Crawford Finds Success Coaching Women's Professional Football

Vote for Joe Cardona for the NFL's Salute to Service Award!

NFL Notes: Belichick ready to make at move at QB

Danke, Deutschland: Patriots fans travel near and far to welcome New England with home game atmosphere in Germany

Go Behind the Scenes with the Patriots in Frankfurt!

Patriots Release DB Jack Jones

After Further Review: How Will the Patriots Approach the Quarterback Position Following the Bye Week?

Patriots to Focus on Self-Evaluation over the Bye Week

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Colts in Germany

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Colts in Frankfurt

New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts Highlights | NFL Week 10

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/16/2007

In today's News Blitz... Tom Brady is scheduled to testify for Charlie Weis in his medical malpractice suit today.

Feb 16, 2007 at 02:00 AM

The Boston Globe's Mike Reiss reports on former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis' medical malpractice suit. Alan C. Wittgrove, the medical director of the bariatric program at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, Calif., testified for nearly 3 1/2 hours yesterday in Suffolk Superior Court on the third day of the trial. He believes Weis wouldn't have neurological damage to his legs if doctors had not waited so long between his first gastric bypass surgery and the second surgery that saved his life.

Boston Herald writer Laurel J. Sweet explains that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will testify for Weis today. He was the first person Weis told about the operation before it happened, was at Weis' bedside following the complications and was a major support to Weis' wife while he was in a coma.

The Sun Chronicle explains that Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will be playing two concerts at Gillette Stadium on consecutive weekends in September.

Didn't get a chance to check out yesterday's Patriots.com News Blitz? It included more on the Weis trial, as well as stories on coach Brian Daboll's decision to join the Jets.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.
news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.
news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Jonathan Jones honored at Legends Ball amid busy two weeks giving back to the community

Ten Next Gen Stats From the First Ten Patriots Games in the 2023 Season

Get to know Alexa Pano, the first LPGA golfer sponsored by an NFL team

Salute To Service: Patriots celebrate Veterans Day with Operation Shower, pickleball tournaments, a visit to Ramstein Air Force Base and more

A Whole New Ball Game: Former Patriot Vernon Crawford Finds Success Coaching Women's Professional Football

Vote for Joe Cardona for the NFL's Salute to Service Award!

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots This Week: Colts Recap and How the Patriots are Approaching the Bye Week

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Indianapolis Colts and preview the Patriots bye week.

Patriots All Access: Bye-Week, Behind the Scenes of Germany Trip, Jahlani Tavai 1-on-1

On this edition of Patriots All Access, go behind the scenes for a comprehensive look at the Patriots historic trip to Germany.  Plus, Patriots players vow to get it right after the bye, and we visit with linebacker Jahlani Tavai.  All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Do Your Job: Behind-the-Scenes of the Patriots Trip to Germany

Get an exclusive, behind the scenes look at how the Patriots all traveled to Frankfurt, Germany to play one of most unique road trips in franchise history. With excited fans, delicious cuisine, and memories to last a lifetime, this international home game had it all...and more!

One-on-One with Jahlani Tavai

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai to talk about his bye week plans. Tavai also speaks to how he and th e team can reset and be ready to play for week twelve.

Matthew Slater on the bye week: "Hopefully we can make the most of it"

Patriots Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

David Andrews: "It's just doing things on a more consistent basis"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising