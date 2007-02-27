Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/27/2007

Albert Breer of the* Boston Herald* reports that Patriots tight end and offensive captain Daniel Graham is ready to hit the free agent market on Friday. His agent, Jack Mills, doesn't believe he will re-sign with the Patriots before the deadline. Breer also talks to linebacker Tully Banta-Cain's agent, James Sims. Sims explains that Banta-Cain would like to stay with the Patriots, characterizing negotiations as "amicable."

The Providence Journal's Shalise Manza Young discusses the 12 Patriots players on the cusp of hitting unrestricted free agency, also addressing the personnel issues that have already arisen this offseason. She takes a look at the five position most likely to see change before the 2007 season kicks off.

Check out USA Today's Inside Slant on the Patriots to find out what's happening with the Patriots tight ends and get caught up on recent happenings and pressing issues. It was updated yesterday.