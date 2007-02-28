Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/28/2007

Feb 28, 2007 at 02:02 AM
  • The Boston Globe's* Christopher Gasper reports that the Patriots hired Massachusetts native Bill O'Brien as an offensive assistant coach yesterday. "We are pleased with the addition of Bill O'Brien to our staff," coach Bill Belichick said. "Coach O'Brien has a very good background on the offensive side of the ball and we look forward to working with him." He's just been at Duke University, where he spent the last two seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Also included are notes.

The Boston Herald has an Associated Press piece on the addition of O'Brien to the Patriots staff.

Shalise Manza Young of The Providence Journal talks to Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history and the proud owner of a new Providence restaurant. She gets Shula's opinions on a number of NFL related topics including the Dolphins decision to hire Cam Cameron as their head coach. He's the fifth man to serve as Miami's HC since Shula left. "I liked him as an individual. He's straight forward, no-nonsense. He's what they needed," said Shula.

Kerry J. Byrne of the* Boston Herald* was also present for the opening of Shula's first New England grill. His piece focuses more on the restaurant itself.

Albert Breer of The MetroWest Daily News talks to safety Rodney Harrison's agent, Steve Feldman, about the veteran's impending return to the field. "I'm not even certain why it's news," said Feldman. "Of course he's coming back." Also included are notes on the Patriots hiring of Bill O'Brien.

The Boston Globe's Christopher L. Gasper reports that Stonehill College just hired Robert Talley as its new head coach. "The number of African-American head football coaches in New England doubled in a single day, as the 38-year-old San Francisco 49ers special assistant and former Boston University All-American linebacker joined Mel Mills of Becker College in a very select fraternity," writes Gasper.

Jim Fenton of The Enterprise also reports on the hiring of Talley, 1991 graduate of Boston University, where he was a two-time All-America defensive back and former member of the Patriots staff. Stonehill College hasn't had a winning season since 1996.

