Patriots.com News Blitz - 3/1/2007

Will the first day of March be the last day in New England for running back Corey Dillon? The Boston Herald seems to think so. Find out why the paper believes Dillon's days are numbered.

The Herald also predicts whether or not malcontent wideout Randy Moss will wind up in a Patriots uniform. And if you've always dreamt of playing a football game with fan favorite Troy Brown, now's your chance to make it come true. The Herald has those details as well.

And with the start of free agency just hours away, perhaps you need a last-minute refresher course on which New England players may be ready to jump ship. For a top-to-bottom look at the Pats roster, and if the team will be big spenders in the free agent market this offseason, check out today's article in The Boston Globe.