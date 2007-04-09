Patriots.com News Blitz - 4/9/2007

Are the Patriots plotting a blockbuster trade with the Redskins?

There's talk of a deal that would send franchise-tagged cornerback Asante Samuel and New England's lower first-round pick (the 28th) to Washington in exchange for the Skins' first-rounder, the sixth overall choice. Of course, this is just one possible scenario being postulated by the Boston Herald as a solution to Samuel's unresolved contract status with the Pats.

If Samuel were to be traded, or hold out for an extended period of time, one player who might take his place in the Pats lineup is Randall Gay...assuming Gay is still on the team.

The rehabbing defensive back is expected to be a guest of the New York Jets starting this evening, according to today's Boston Globe. Gay, a restricted free agent, was offered a $1.3 million offer by New England earlier this offseason, but has yet to sign the one-year pact.

Rivals on the field, the Jets and Pats head coaches are, but becoming friends again off it?

Both Bill Belichick and Jets boss Eric Mangini spoke candidly with the* Globe* about their strained relationship, which might be on the mend.

"Eric and I go back a long ways," Belichick is quoted in an article that appeared over the weekend. "The way I see it, it takes two to have a good relationship, and it takes two for that relationship not to be that way. It would take two to repair it."

"I think I'm always open...to maintain those friendships," Mangini said of a possible détente with Beichick. "We're not that far away from each other on the Cape. It would be great."

Back on the field, the NFL Draft is less than three weeks away. With that in mind, The Providence Journal is focusing on a potential position that New England could target in the first round: wide receiver. The Worcester Telegram & Gazette, meantime, tries to analyze with "type" of players New England may take in the Draft.

And FOXSports.com has a brand new Mock Draft, with a Rodney Harrison-type safety and a speedy -- yes, speedy -- offensive lineman becoming Patriots.

Finally, with Darryl Stingley's death still on our minds comes news of another loss in the Patriots family.