Patriots.com News Blitz - 5/12/2010

Anytime Tom Brady speaks it's news and the quarterback was interviewed on Sports Radio WEEI this morning. Continuing on the theme first made public earlier in the week in Peter King's "Monday Morning Quarterback" column on SI.com, Brady spoke of his offseason commitments and how they affect his preparation during his appearance on the "Dennis & Callahan" program.

Mike Reiss has a nice synopsis of the interview on his blog at ESPNBoston.com, as does Albert Breer of the Boston Globe on his Extra Points blog. CSNNE.com's Tom Curran has Brady saying the 2009 Pats weren't tough enough.

The other big item of the day deals with Torry Holt. The veteran receiver spoke with the media yesterday following his workout in Foxborough and disclosed, among other things, one of the ugliest fingers in NFL history – a digit mangled courtesy of his dozen years of NFL experience catching footballs.

Reiss and Curran have some quick hits from the Pats new receiver while the Boston Globe's Shalize Manza Young says Holts follows the credo of 'lead by example.' NESN.com's Jeff Howe also think the Pats will benefit from Holt's leadership. Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald takes a closer look at Holt's finger, which he claims he's able to pop in and out of place better than the trainers.