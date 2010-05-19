Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Fri Dec 08 - 01:00 AM | Mon Dec 11 - 07:25 AM

Thrilling Cadet Win Caps off Successful 124th Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium

Coach Bill Belichick Makes His Army-Navy Pick on ESPN's College GameDay

Coach Bill Belichick on ESPN's College GameDay | Full Interview

Robert Kraft discusses Army-Navy Game on ESPN's College GameDay

Robert Kraft Holds Special Hanukkah Candle Lighting Ceremony with Representatives from Army and Navy

Patriots All Access: Live from the Army-Navy Gala

Locker Room Celebration Following Win over the Steelers

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offense, Bailey Zappe in Win Over the Steelers in Week 14

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona explain gravity of Army-Navy game: 'I've seen a lot of big games, but this is special'

3 Standout Offensive Performances from Pats Win in Pittsburgh

Inside the Locker Room: Matthew Slater Breaks down the Team After the Win over the Steelers

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Big Win Over the Steelers in Week 14

7 Keys from Patriots win over Steelers

Head Coach Bill Belichick 12/7: "Our guys really stepped up"

Bailey Zappe 12/7: "To be able to have the game we had was awesome"

JuJu Smith-Schuster 12/7: "I saw a very confident quarterback zipping it around"

Ezekiel Elliott discusses Pats' win over Steelers with Mike Garafolo

Game Notes: Coach Bill Belichick moves past George Halas for sole possession of second with 507 games coached

Patriots at Steelers Highlights | NFL Week 14

Bailey Zappe's best plays from win over the Steelers

Patriots.com News Blitz - 5/19/2010

All the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

May 19, 2010 at 02:00 AM

Two big stories dominate your Patriots news this Wednesday.

First, the release of CB Shawn Springs. You'll find analysis and reaction on the websites of WEEI, ESPN Boston, and The Boston Globe.

Next, second-year LB Tyrone McKenzie, who missed his entire rookie year with a knee injury, talked to reporters yesterday about his comeback.

The Boston Herald, CSNNE, and NESN offer detailed accounts.

Finally today, WEEI also presents their latest "Hot List," featuring the biggest questions still facing the Patriots.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.
news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.
news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Participating for first time, Patriots employees share personal stories behind their My Cause My Cleats designs: 'It was time to talk about it'

Thrilling Cadet Win Caps off Successful 124th Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium

124th Army-Navy Game Arrives at Gillette Stadium

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona explain gravity of Army-Navy game: 'I've seen a lot of big games, but this is special'

Gillette Stadium Will Host the 2023 Army-Navy Game Presented by USAA for the First Time Ever This Saturday, Dec. 9

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offense, Bailey Zappe in Win Over the Steelers in Week 14

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Coach Bill Belichick on ESPN's College GameDay | Full Interview

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick joins ESPN's College GameDay ahead of the 2023 Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium to discuss the history and importance of the game as well as his prediction.

Robert Kraft Holds Special Hanukkah Candle Lighting Ceremony with Representatives from Army and Navy

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft was joined by representatives from Army and Navy for a special Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony in the Super Bowl Trophy room at Gillette Stadium to kick off the pregame festivities for Saturday's Army-Navy game.

Coach Bill Belichick Makes His Army-Navy Pick on ESPN's College GameDay

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick joined ESPN's College GameDay to make his pick on this year's Army-Navy game being hosted at Gillette Stadium.

Coach Bill Belichick Discusses the History and Importance of Army-Navy Game on ESPN's College GameDay

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick joined ESPN's College GameDay and talked about the history and importance of the Army-Navy game.

Robert Kraft discusses Army-Navy Game on ESPN's College GameDay

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft joined ESPN's College GameDay to discuss the Army-Navy game being played at Gillette Stadium and the success of the New England Patriots over the years,

Patriots Players Make Their Picks for Army-Navy Game

Watch as Patriots players make their picks on who will win Saturday's Army-Navy game.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising