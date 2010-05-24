Patriots.com News Blitz - 5/24/2010

ESPN Boston* caught up with recuperating WR Wes Welkerat his youth football camp over the weekend. Interestingly, Welker took part in some physical activity. As the *Boston Herald notes, Welker also owns up to his now-famous photo from earlier this offseason.
You'll also find an interview with Patriots owner Robert Kraftregarding the idea of a Super Bowl in New York, which is on the agenda at the league meeting in Dallas this week, in another *Herald *piece.
The Patriot Ledger has a feature on LB Tully Banta-Cain, while NESN's website has one on how RB Kevin Faulkhelped lure WR Torry Holthere this offseason.
And on FOXSports.com, there's a significant mention of WR Julian Edelmanin an NFL column.