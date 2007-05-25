Patriots.com News Blitz - 5/25/2007

Randall Gay's agent says his client is ready to help the Patriots return to the Super Bowl.

"He's really looking forward to getting back out there. He's excited," Albert Elias told the Boston Herald after confirming that his client signed a one-year deal with the team.

"He just wants to do anything to help the team win, whether it's at cornerback or nickel back or safety or special teams. Anything Coach [Bill] Belichick wants him to do, he will do," Elias is quoted in The Boston Globe.