Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Fri Jan 12 - 02:00 PM | Tue Jan 16 - 11:55 AM

Patriots to Host an Introductory Press Conference to Announce the Promotion of Jerod Mayo as the 15th Head Coach in Franchise History

Analysis: Patriots Name Jerod Mayo as Franchise's 15th Head Coach

End of an Era

Thank You, Coach Bill Belichick

Sports World Reflects On Bill Belichick's Historic 24 Years As Patriots Head Coach

Photos: Best of Bill Belichick

The Patriots and Bill Belichick Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways

Robert Kraft: "Coach Belichick will forever be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England"

Coach Bill Belichick: "I will always be a Patriot"

Season in Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players on the Patriots Defense 

Season in Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players on the Patriots Offense 

Brenden Schooler Named to NFLPA Players All Pro Team

Jonathan Jones, Patriots Foundation surprise four deserving community volunteers with trip to Super Bowl LVIII

Patriots Mailbag: Setting the Table for the Patriots Offseason

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Taking a peek at wild card weekend

After Further Review: Assessing Bailey Zappe, the Run Defense and More in the Patriots Season Finale vs. the Jets

Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

EXCLUSIVE: Gillette Stadium views from the sky

Patriots Projected to Third Overall Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Patriots.com News Blitz - 5/3/2007

Patriots players, past and present, are talking about the Randy Moss trade. And wait till you hear what they're saying! The Patriots.com News Blitz has it all this Thursday.

May 03, 2007 at 03:20 AM

Now what?

After losing David Givens and Deion Branch last season, New England has loaded up on wide receiver talent this year. But just how will the team use its new weapons, like Randy Moss?

"I see Moss as a similar player [to Branch], a different type guy physically, but with the same skill sets," head coach Bill Belichick told ESPN.com. "But I don't want to start [characterizing] him. He's Randy Moss. He's been a dynamic guy. And he'll make us better and make the wide receivers around him better. As to how, well, we're still figuring that out."

While the Pats got Moss, their rivals in Indy picked up another receiver with potentially great impact, according to another writer on ESPN.com.

Elsewhere, former Patriot and current Browns linebacker Willie McGinest thinks the Moss trade is a coup for New England.

"I've seen guys come in from other places and fall right in line, and the guys who didn't, they got rid of immediately," McGinest says in a Sports Illustrated story on-line today.

"With Randy, people in there will be able to say to him, 'Listen -- if you want to win, you have to do X, Y and Z.' How many guys has he been around in the past who could say that to him with any authority? These are the types of players he's been losing to all these years and watching win Super Bowls, so he has to listen."

The SI piece also offers an opposing viewpoint from another former Patriot, who wasn't willing to reveal his identity like McGinest did. Meanwhile, other Pats players, like Rodney Harrison and Dan Koppen, are reacting positively to the move, as you'll hear on NBCSports.com.

And now that the NFL Draft is over, some experts are handing out grades. New England received one of the highest marks from CBSSportsline.com. And if you feel like grading all 32 teams, you can do so on NBCSports.com

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.
news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.
news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Name Jerod Mayo as Franchise's 15th Head Coach

Patriots to Host an Introductory Press Conference to Announce the Promotion of Jerod Mayo as the 15th Head Coach in Franchise History

End of an Era

The Patriots and Bill Belichick Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways

Transcript: Robert Kraft Press Conference 1/11

Sports World Reflects On Bill Belichick's Historic 24 Years As Patriots Head Coach

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: The End of An Era

On this edition of Patriots All Access, we look back at the decision for the Patriots and Bill Belichick to part ways after 24 years.  Plus, preview what new Coach Jerod Mayo can look forward to. And we hear from long time captain Matthew Slater after what may have been his final game as a Patriot.  All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Thank You, Coach Bill Belichick

Watch a tribute to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Full Press Conference: The Patriots and Bill Belichick Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways, concluding his 24-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots. Watch the full press conference including statements from Coach Bill Belichick as well as Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft.

Robert Kraft Addresses Media Following Mutual Parting of Ways with Bill Belichick

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft addresses the media following mutual parting of ways with Coach Bill Belichick.

Robert Kraft: "Coach Belichick will forever be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England"

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways, concluding his 24-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots.

Coach Bill Belichick: "I will always be a Patriot"

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways, concluding his 24-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising