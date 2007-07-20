Patriots.com News Blitz - 7/20/2007

]()It's still unclear when or if Asante Samuel will return to action. So, The Providence Journal offers some words of wisdom to the Pats cornerback as he mulls his contract options with the team. Their advice: get back as soon as possible.

ESPN.com, meantime, is taking a look at the big picture of Patriots training camp, which starts one week from today. They analyze three of the biggest questions facing the team this season.

And in The Boston Globe, an interesting look at the "Madden" series of video games, which have become overwhelmingly popular with professional athletes. In fact, the story demonstrates how the game helped wide receiver Reche Caldwell abosorb the Patriots offense when he signed with the team last year.