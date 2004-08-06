Patriots.com News Blitz 8/6/04

Clearly, the big news of the day surrounds new acquisition Dana Stubblefield. "Stubblefield spent last season with Oakland, managing only 18 tackles and no sacks in eight games, though, when healthy, he was effective," writes Michael Smith of The Boston Globe.

Michael Felger of The Boston Herald has a feature on Stephen Neal, who he describes as " perhaps the most intriguing prospect on the Patriots roster."

In The Providence Journal, Tom Curran discusses the role Kevin Faulk will continue to play for the Patriots backfield. "Reading the tea leaves makes it pretty easy to determine that, as long as head coach Bill Belichick is here, his little utility-knife running back will be, too," Curran proposes.

Ken Powers of The Worcester Telegram and Gazette (no online version) writes a piece on the unrelenting intensity of Rodney Harrison. "Harrison is intent on helping the Patriots return to the playoffs, something they didn't do the season after their first Super Bowl win. He won't be content, though, with anything short of another championship," reports Powers.

Michael Parente of The Woonsocket Call gives us a look at Jim Miller, who is competing for a roster spot as he rehabs a shoulder injury. "The one thing that keeps him going is his belief that he has more to offer than just a strong arm and a physical presence on the sideline," says Parente.

In more news from The Boston Globe, Marc Carig reports on Fred McCrary's return from last season's injuries. "With the arrival of Corey Dillon in the offseason, the unheralded McCrary and backup Patrick Pass will be called upon to create space for the explosive Dillon," Carig writes.

Speaking of the Patriots new running back, Hector Longo examines the issue of Dillon's past in The Eagle Tribune, particularly how he hopes to leave it behind. " Corey Dillon is a changed man. A changed man with fresh legs, six 1,000-yard seasons with three Pro Bowls in the bank, and one driving force to keep him on the straight and narrow," writes Longo.

David Pevear of The Lowell Sun chronicles the depth the Patriots will enjoy at the wide receiver position this season.

If you are looking for an update on holdout Ben Watson, see Ron Borges' article in the Globe. "First-round draft pick Ben Watson and his agent resumed contract negotiations with the Patriots last night, although little progress was reported," says Borges.

Del Jones of The Patriot Ledger reports "Bethel Johnson walked off the practice field with a certain confidence in his step, while Dan Koppen and Eugene Wilson did the same this week as the New England Patriots hummed through the second week of training camp." In his look at the Patriots sophomore class, Jones writes much will be expected of the group that exceeded all expectations last season. "Fortunately for these sophomores they proved that they have the talent to play at this level," writes Jones.