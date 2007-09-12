Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots.com News Blitz - 9/12/2007

Sep 12, 2007 at 05:00 AM

At first, it seemed like a far-fetched idea: the Patriots allegedly videotaping the New York Jets' sideline to steal signals during their game last weekend.

Now, as the journalism expression goes, the story has legs.

The Patriots staffer in question has been named by various news organizations. And reaction to the charges of unfair tactics are coming in from all over the football world and beyond.

Mark Whipple, the former Brown University and UMass head coach and one-time Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks coach, says in another feature that he was always concerned about opponents trying to gain an advantage through unconventional methods.

"I just always remember having an interest in it, being a political science major at Brown, studying the CIA and the World War, and how to collect information that could help you. When I coached in college, I wasn't as concerned about it, but in the NFL it's a whole other level."

There are plenty of other media sources to choose from on this developing story, including The Providence Journal, which quotes Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

"When you're successful in anything, a lot of people like to try to take you down and do different things. We understand that," he said in today's piece.

"We worked very hard to try to put an organization together that we all could be proud of in New England, and we're very proud of the New England Patriots organization and the record that they've established over the last 13 seasons and one game."

MetroWest Daily News, the Hartford Courant, and Sun Chronicle* *offer several different takes on the controversy as well.

As for off-the-field news, Pats wide receiver Randy Moss graces the cover of this week's Sports Illustrated. Inside the magazine is a feature on QB Tom Brady, which compares him to God, at least in the story's headline.

The focus, though, is on Brady's uncommon coolness.

"You want me to help guys be cool?" Brady asks the writer. "Why me? I was the little sports nerd in high school who hardly ever had a girlfriend!"

Well, Tom, times have changed.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

